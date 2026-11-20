Anuv Jain Releases Tu Keh De Toh for Call Me Bae Season 2 Series

The song titled 'Tu Keh De Toh' by singer-songwriter Anuv Jain is finally out. The track marks his first musical collaboration with an OTT series, 'Call Me Bae Season 2', and also sees him make his debut in a music video. Anuv, who recently performed the unreleased song at his Kochi concert, shared the full track on Friday. The song features the singer alongside actors Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat and other cast members of the series.

The singer had given fans a glimpse of the song during his live performance in Kochi. Videos from the concert were later shared on social media, with fans waiting for its official release. The track is now available to listeners. 'Tu Keh De Toh' has been written, composed, sung and produced by Anuv Jain, who also worked with Rishab Joshi on the track's production.

The song talks about the hesitation people often feel while expressing their feelings for someone and waiting for the other person to make the first move. Speaking about the response to the song at his Kochi concert, Anuv said he was happy to see the audience connect with it even before its official release. He also spoke about being part of the upcoming season of 'Call Me Bae'.

Ananya Panday, who returns as Bae in the second season, also spoke about working with the singer. She said she has been listening to his music for a long time and connected with the song when she first heard it. Meanwhile, 'Call Me Bae Season 2' is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 17.