

Intuit cut its FY27 Credit Karma revenue growth forecast to 3% to 7%, from 11% to 13% previously.

Barclays said Credit Karma is“now also a major segment that needs fixing,” but called the shares“cheap.” Intuit projected second-quarter revenue growth of 6% to 7% and reiterated its full-year operating income and EPS guidance.

Intuit (INTU) stock drew a wave of price target cuts Friday after the company lowered its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook, with analysts pointing to slowing growth at Credit Karma, AI-related challenges, and execution concerns.

Barclays said Credit Karma is "now also a major segment that needs fixing," according to the note cited by TheFly. The firm expects continued near-term headwinds for Intuit shares. Barclays is "not sure there is a short-term comeback here" but says the shares are "cheap."

At the time of this writing, INTU stock was down over 9% in Friday's premarket and was among top-trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Analysts Flag Credit Karma, AI Concerns

Jefferies described Intuit's fiscal first-quarter report as "more eventful than expected," pointing to the planned Mailchimp divestiture at a loss and macroeconomic and AI-related headwinds affecting Credit Karma.

The firm said Intuit needs to improve execution to regain investor credibility, although it sees an attractive risk/reward at current share levels, per TheFly.

Morgan Stanley said strong earnings-per-share (EPS) execution was overshadowed by the Credit Karma-driven reduction in annual revenue guidance and weaker second-quarter outlook. After a selloff, the firm views valuation as "supportive," but AI-discovery risk and Tax execution keep it at 'Equal Weight' despite what it sees as a "strategically positive" Mailchimp exit.

UBS also flagged the Credit Karma slowdown, softer second-quarter revenue guidance, AI disruption concerns and moderating new-customer growth in Global Business Solutions.

BofA pointed to both cyclical and secular pressures on Intuit, while Wells Fargo said resilient Global Business Solutions growth and continued mid-market momentum were overshadowed by weaker-than-expected Credit Karma performance.