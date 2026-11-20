INTU Stock Draws Multiple Price Target Cuts After Lowering FY27 Revenue Outlook
|Firm
|Rating
|Previous Target
|New Target
|Barclays
|Overweight
|$408
|$385
|Jefferies
|Buy
|$500
|$445
|UBS
|Neutral
|$360
|$315
|Morgan Stanley
|Equal Weight
|$315
|$310
|BofA
|Neutral
|$360
|$310
|Wells Fargo
|Equal Weight
|$330
|$320
What Intuit's Latest Earnings Show
Intuit reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $4.35 billion, up 12% year over year, narrowly beating the Fiscal consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Global Business Solutions revenue rose 15% year-over-year, and Online Ecosystem revenue increased 20%.
Credit Karma revenue rose 9% to $708 million, but Intuit lowered its fiscal 2027 revenue growth forecast for the segment to 3% to 7%, down from its previous projection of 11% to 13%.
The company now expects total fiscal 2027 revenue of $23.08 billion to $23.37 billion, representing 8% to 9% growth, compared with its previous 9% to 10% forecast.
Intuit also projected second-quarter revenue growth of 6% to 7%, while reiterating its full-year GAAP and non-GAAP operating income and earnings-per-share guidance.
What Retail Thinks About INTU Stock
On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment around INTU stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a day ago amid 'extremely high' user message volume.INTU stock retail sentiment on November 20, as of 07:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits
So far in 2026. INTU stock has plunged nearly 51%. Meanwhile, the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), which hold Intuit shares, have risen over 5% and 11%, respectively, over the same period.
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