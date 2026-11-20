India Prepares For Mid 2027 Trials Of Indigenous B28 Bullet Trains

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Track trials of India's indigenous B28 bullet train trainset are expected by mid-2027, with ICF and BEML manufacturing the trainset, designed for 280 kmph. The first service begins in the last quarter of 2027, starting with the Surat–Vapi section, with the full corridor to Mumbai following in phases, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. In a Substack post earlier, Vaishnaw had described India's first bullet train as "no longer an announcement" but 508 km of construction moving at full pace. "ICF and BEML are manufacturing the indigenous B28 trainset, designed for 280 kmph. The first body frame is complete and is undergoing structural testing. Track trials are expected by mid-2027. A faster B35, designed for 350 kmph, is the next step," he wrote. The Mumbai–Ahmedabad train will cover the route in 1 hour 58 minutes, against 8 to 9 hours by road today, he said. He wrote that high-speed rail was discussed for years without movement on the ground. "The decisive moment came in September 2017, when PM Modi and the Government of Japan laid the foundation stone of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail. Japan offered its high-speed rail technology, a system that has run for over 60 years without a single passenger fatality," he wrote. The project then stalled in Maharashtra for close to two and a half years because state permissions and land were not available. COVID-19 caused a further two-year delay. Full-scale construction began in 2021, he said. "When critics ask, 'where is the bullet train?', the honest answer is: serious construction is just five years old. And look at what five years have built!" he wrote. India is moving closer to achieving a major milestone in high-speed rail technology with the development of its first Bharat-made bullet train for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. The train is being manufactured at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka, combining indigenous engineering capabilities with advanced technology, passenger comfort and world-class safety features. According to the Ministry of Railways, the train has been specifically designed to suit Indian conditions, keeping passenger convenience, accessibility and operational efficiency at the forefront. The project marks an important step towards strengthening India's domestic manufacturing capabilities in the high-speed rail sector. The indigenous bullet train is designed to achieve a maximum test speed of 280 kmph, while its planned operational speed is 249 kmph. The approximately 202-metre-long train will consist of eight coaches, comprising four motor cars and four trailer cars, with an estimated passenger capacity of 557, including two designated spaces for Divyangjan and Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM). The train configuration includes seven standard-class coaches with 3x2 seating arrangements and one executive-class coach featuring 2x2 seating. Driver's cabs are provided at both ends of the train and equipped with an intelligent onboard control system to support timely decision-making and coordination with the operation control centre. Two eight-coach trainsets can also be coupled to form a 16-coach formation to accommodate future operational requirements. Passenger comfort has been a key consideration in the train's interior design. The coaches feature ergonomically designed seats developed with Indian anthropometric requirements in mind, offering adequate legroom and comfortable seating. Other facilities include LED interior lighting, overhead baggage racks, additional floor-mounted luggage stands for larger bags and power outlets for laptops and mobile devices. The train will also have modern bio-digester toilets designed to minimise effluent generation, while wide windows at every seating row will provide passengers with better outside views. A sealed, single-piece gangway connecting the coaches will allow passengers to move conveniently between compartments. (ANI)