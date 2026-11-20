

Citi cut its price target to $160 from $193 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, citing a broader sector de-rating.

Yesterday, Jefferies lowered its price target to $161 from $192 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, but expects cloud revenue growth to recover to more than 50% in FY29, according to TheFly. Alibaba's AI Cloud and Compute Services revenue grew 53% year-over-year in the September quarter, while E-commerce Group adjusted EBITA surged 243%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) shares traded marginally higher in premarket trading on Friday, after falling for two consecutive weeks, as multiple analysts weighed fresh commentary on the company's AI and cloud outlook following its quarterly results.

According to TheFly, Barclays lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $155 from $200, while maintaining its 'Overweight' rating. The revised target implies around 86.1% upside potential from the stock's last close.

Barclays also stated that Alibaba had scaled back its AI compute capacity expansion ambitions following the latest U.S. restrictions on Chinese companies, describing the move as a potential“blessing in disguise,” TheFly reported.

Citi And Jefferies Weigh In On Alibaba's Outlook

According to TheFly, Citi lowered its price target on Alibaba to $160 from $193 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, citing a broader sector de-rating. The firm also described Alibaba's revised cloud outlook as 'pragmatic' amid evolving compute export restrictions, adding that the changes do not alter the company's long-term AI ambitions.

On Thursday, Jefferies also lowered its price target on Alibaba to $161 from $192 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, according to The Fly. The firm expects cloud segment revenue growth to accelerate in the December quarter, then slow to 30% to 45% year-over-year in fiscal 2028 and recover to more than 50% in FY29.

Jefferies also noted that Alibaba's planned investment in T-Head during 2027 and 2028 would expand capacity and support future growth, according to TheFly.

However, 39 out of 41 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or Strong Buy,' while two rate the stock 'Sell' or 'Strong Sell,' according to Koyfin.

Q2 Earnings Precap

Alibaba reported its September-quarter revenue broadly in line with analyst estimates, while non-GAAP diluted earnings missed expectations. Its AI Cloud and Compute Services revenue grew 53% year-over-year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) at its E-commerce Group surged 243%.

CEO Eddie Wu said the company's full-stack AI capabilities were supporting stronger commercialization, with recurring revenue from external cloud customers growing 67%. CFO Toby Xu said the company would continue disciplined AI investments focused on returns while targeting positive free cash flow as AI monetization grows.

How Retail Views BABA

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

BABA shares have declined over 43% year-to-date.

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