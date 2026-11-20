MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Former India captain Kapil Dev believes personal preferences should not influence team selection, saying the decision to include or leave out Mohammed Siraj from the playing eleven for the first Test against New Zealand rests with the selectors, captain and team management.

Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington has raised eyebrows, with several former cricketers questioning the decision. However, Kapil said those entrusted with the responsibility of team selection should be allowed to make their decisions.

“Ask the selectors. I am nobody to comment. People like us should not comment. Those who have been given that responsibility should answer. I think they are doing a great job. We can't make everybody happy. I think, again, that's your opinion. Other people may say they are doing a great job. Let's not do that. You can't criticise a system that is built like this. What matters more is that Indian cricket is doing well,” Kapil Dev told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

Asked whether Siraj deserved a place in the team, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain backed the fast bowler but maintained that individual preferences should not dictate selection decisions.

“Yeah, sure. I mean, your liking and disliking, maybe other people say he doesn't deserve it. So again I would say, to me, I like him, but I think it's the selector who have to pick, the captain have to pick, and the manager have to pick. Our liking and disliking should not matter. It's a matter of how the organisation is planning,” he added.

Siraj's omission became a major talking point after India left him out despite his impressive record in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He is India's leading wicket-taker in the current cycle with 43 wickets at an average of 26.81.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar and former cricketer Ajinkya Rahane had also questioned the decision to leave out the experienced pacer.

Meanwhile, India reached 159/1 at stumps on day two of the opening Test after responding to New Zealand's first-innings total of 368. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85 off 89 deliveries, while KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 52 off 116 balls. Their 130-run opening partnership provided India with a strong platform.

On the growing popularity of T20 cricket, Kapil said the format had attracted a new generation of fans but backed Test and one-day cricket to regain popularity.

“I think there's a new generation. Test matches and one-day cricket will bounce back. At the moment, I would say T20 is the new kid on the block, so everybody loves it. It's okay; it doesn't matter. If the game is becoming popular through T20, why not?” he said.

Reflecting on the level of competition in modern-day cricket compared to his playing days, Kapil said the sport had become more challenging with increased competition and the growing influence of sports science.

“I can't judge because I don't know today's conditions. It would be unfair for me to comment. Yes, it must be very tough, and it won't be easy because competition has increased and a lot of people have started putting their minds to it. Sports science has also come in. So, I wouldn't say our time was easy; today's time is much tougher,” he said.