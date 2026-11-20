MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan is interested in expanding air services with Montenegro by increasing flight frequencies and attracting additional airlines, according to the Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of the CAC, and Ivan Šćekić, Director of Montenegro's Civil Aviation Agency, on the sidelines of the Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal.

The sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, expanding air services between the two countries, and strengthening ties between their aviation authorities.

During the meeting, the Kazakh side also presented the country's open skies regime, which is in effect at 17 airports and provides for the removal of restrictions on the number of flights, while allowing foreign airlines to exercise fifth freedom traffic rights.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their interest in maintaining constructive cooperation and exploring opportunities to further develop air connections between Kazakhstan and Montenegro.

Air Astana currently operates seasonal summer flights on the Almaty-Podgorica and Astana-Podgorica routes.

ATConf/7 is taking place in Montreal from November 16 to 20 under the theme "Air Transport: Powering Global Connectivity, Economic Development and Resilience in a Dynamic World."

The conference provides a global forum for ICAO member states and key stakeholders to discuss the future of international air transport. Topics include regulatory frameworks, industry resilience, financing for civil aviation infrastructure, innovation, institutional capacity, and sustainable growth.

The event brings together senior officials from member states and representatives of international and regional organizations involved in the economic development of air transport.