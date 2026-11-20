MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The global Pet Supplements Market is projected to grow from US$ 11.74 Billion in 2025 to US$ 19.74 Billion by 2034, registering a 5.9% CAGR from 2026 to 2034, according to a new market study.

Pet owners are increasingly prioritizing proactive wellness and long-term health management for companion animals, driving demand for nutritional supplements that support mobility, digestive health, skin and coat condition, calming, and healthy aging. As preventive healthcare becomes a larger part of pet-care spending, supplement products are gaining broader adoption across veterinary channels, pet specialty retailers, and online commerce platforms. The growing focus on functional nutrition and overall pet well-being continues to expand the role of supplements within daily pet care routines.

Key Market Takeaways



Market Size, 2025: US$ 11.74 Billion

Projected Market Size, 2034: US$ 19.74 Billion

CAGR, 2026–2034: 5.9%

High-Growth Region: Asia Pacific Key Segmentation: Form, Function, Pet Type, Distribution Channel

Addressable Market: US$ 142.28 Billion

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Preventive Pet Healthcare Drives Demand for Functional Supplements

The pet care industry is shifting toward preventive wellness, with pet owners increasingly seeking products that help maintain long-term health rather than addressing health concerns after they emerge. Nutritional supplements are being incorporated into routine pet care plans to support joint mobility, digestive balance, immune function, skin and coat health, cognitive wellness, and healthy aging.

The Pet Supplements Market is growing, supported by rising awareness of companion animal health and a growing willingness among consumers to invest in premium wellness products. Pet owners have increasingly become proactive in addressing the overall well-being of dogs and cats, reflecting general consumer trends concerning preventive healthcare and nutritional lifestyle.

Increasing the lifespan of companion animals is another factor behind the growing demand for specific supplements. As pets' lifespans have increased, people are looking for products that can help maintain their mobility, proper digestive function, and brain health.

Veterinary-Backed Nutrition Gains Momentum Across the Pet Wellness Industry

Scientific studies, veterinary advice, and clinically proven formulations are playing an increasingly important role in decisions about buying supplements for their pets. There is growing selectivity when judging ingredients, efficacy, and claims, which motivates producers to broaden their lines.

Among the most notable trends in the Pet Supplements Market is the growing integration of veterinary expertise into product development and distribution strategies. In January 2026, Zesty Paws, a brand under H&H Group, launched Zesty Paws Professional, its first product line developed specifically for veterinary use. The launch included Native Canine Probiotic for digestive support and Healthy Aging NAD+ Precursor formulations, marking the company's expansion into veterinary distribution channels.

With greater involvement of veterinarians in pet well-being, there is a stronger emphasis on science-backed ingredients and formulations that target product health to gain consumer trust and acceptance.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Pet Supplements Market

Asia Pacific is emerging as one of the most dynamic markets for pet supplements, supported by rising pet ownership, rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of pet health and nutrition. The region accounted for approximately 21% of global market revenue in 2025 and is projected to expand at an estimated 8% CAGR through 2034, outpacing growth in other major regions.

Countries including China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are witnessing increasing demand for premium pet care products as pet ownership continues to expand and consumers place greater emphasis on companion animal well-being. Growth in e-commerce platforms and digital retail channels is further accelerating access to specialized pet supplement products across both urban and emerging markets.

While Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing region, North America continues to hold the largest market position, accounting for approximately 42% of global market revenue in 2025. Strong pet-care spending, extensive veterinary participation, established specialty retail networks, and broad acceptance of preventive health products continue to support demand across the region.

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Pet Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape comprises product efficacy, ingredient transparency, veterinary credibility, and functional health benefits. Manufacturers are focusing on scientifically supported formulations designed to address specific wellness needs such as digestive health, mobility support, healthy aging, skin and coat maintenance, and calming solutions.

Key companies covered in the market analysis include H&H Group, Nutramax Laboratories, Nestlé S.A., Mars, Incorporated, FoodScience LLC, Virbac SA, Vetoquinol SA, NOW Health Group, Inc., PetHonesty LLC, Ark Naturals, Nordic Naturals, NaturVet, Ferra Pets, PetLab Co. Inc., and PetIQ, Inc.

As consumer expectations evolve, market participants are increasingly investing in veterinary partnerships, functional nutrition research, direct-to-consumer channels, and premium product development. Competitive differentiation is becoming increasingly dependent on scientific credibility, brand trust, ingredient quality, and the ability to address specific pet wellness requirements through targeted nutritional solutions.

Market Segmentation

The Pet Supplements Market is analyzed across the following segments:

By Form



Chewable

Powder Others

By Function



Joint Support and Mobility

Skin and Coat

Digestion and Gut Support

Weight Management

Brain Health and Calming

Multifunctional Others

By Pet Type



Dogs

Cats Others

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pet Specialty Stores

Pharmacies and Drugstores

Online Retail Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South & Central America

The detailed regional analysis covers major countries including the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa.

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Outlook for the Pet Supplements Market

The future of the pet supplements industry will be increasingly shaped by preventive healthcare, personalized nutrition, veterinary engagement, and science-based product development. Consumers are becoming more informed and selective about pet wellness solutions, encouraging continued innovation across multiple supplement categories.

Fueled by rising pet ownership, the growing premiumization of pet care, increased veterinary engagement, and heightened awareness of functional nutrition, the Pet Supplements Market is poised for strong growth in the years ahead. Industry projections indicate that the market will reach US$19.74 billion by 2034, underscoring the growing role of preventive wellness solutions as pet owners prioritize long-term health, vitality, and quality of life for their companion animals.

About the Pet Supplements Market Report

The Pet Supplements Market report from The Insight Partners provides an in-depth analysis of market size, growth drivers, emerging opportunities, technology trends, regional developments, segmentation, and competitive dynamics.

The study covers historical market analysis for 2021–2024 and provides forecasts through 2034. The report is designed to support pet product manufacturers, veterinary organizations, retailers, distributors, investors, and industry stakeholders in identifying growth opportunities and making informed strategic decisions.

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Organization Overview:

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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