The complaint alleges that Netcapital engaged in a fraudulent scheme to overstate its revenue through sham, backdated, and forged consulting agreements.

Investors who purchased Netcapital Inc. securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit and the December 7, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Why Was Netcapital Sued?

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) Netcapital improperly recognized material revenues from sham consulting agreements with entities controlled by defendant John Fanning;

(2) the consulting agreements were backdated and, in some cases, forged, and Netcapital Advisors provided little if any meaningful consulting services;

(3) the Portfolio Company transactions were improperly undisclosed related-party transactions involving John Fanning;

(4) Netcapital's certifications pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 were false; and

(5) as a result, defendants' statements about Netcapital's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why Did Netcapital Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on August 10, 2026, the SEC filed a complaint against Netcapital and certain individual defendants in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, charging defendants with conducting a fraudulent scheme to overstate Netcapital's revenue through sham, backdated, and in some cases forged consulting agreements between Netcapital Advisors and at least eleven Portfolio Companies controlled by Fanning. On this news, the price of Netcapital stock fell by just over $0.05, or 12.8%, to close at $0.3501 on August 11, 2026.

Then, on August 17, 2026, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC disclosing that the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, Fruci & Associates II, PLLC, had resigned. On this news, the price of Netcapital stock fell by $0.0914, or 28.6%, to close at $0.2280 on August 18, 2026.

On September 3, 2026, after market close, Netcapital filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC disclosing that Avi Liss had resigned on August 27, 2026, effective immediately, from the Board of Directors and all Board committees on which he served, including the Audit Committee. On this news, Netcapital stock fell $0.0512 per share, or 8.14%, to close at $0.5774 per share on September 4, 2026. The following trading day, Netcapital stock fell a further $0.0759 per share, or 13.1%, to close at $0.5015 per share on September 8, 2026.

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What Can Netcapital Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Netcapital Inc. securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must move the court no later than December 7, 2026. Contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Netcapital Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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