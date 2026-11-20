MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Findings point to a possible blood-based approach for studying CTE in living people

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMR), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to enabling the earliest detection of disease, today announced new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Researchers at Boston University CTE Center, with collaborators at Banner Health and more than 20 Institutions, used Alamar's NULISAqpcrTM eMTBR-tau single-plex assay to evaluate whether a blood test could identify chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) pathology in living patients.

The researchers found higher blood levels of eMTBR-tau in former football players with advanced CTE and that levels rose with the amount of tau tangle pathology in the brain. eMTBR-tau is a protein fragment linked to the tau tangles seen in CTE and Alzheimer's disease. CTE is a. neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head impacts. Today it can only be confirmed by examining the brain after death. The finding could give researchers a way to study CTE during life.

“CTE has been extraordinarily difficult to study because doctors cannot confirm it in a living person. Proteins like eMTBR-tau have recently been associated with neuropathology but are present at very low levels in blood,” said Yuling Luo, PhD, founder, CEO and chair of Alamar Biosciences.“Our NULISA technology was built to measure low abundant proteins, and a reliable, simple blood test for CTE would enable new research into the progression and treatment of this debilitating illness. There is more work to do, but studies like this one show why that effort matters.”

The study included 21 former American football players who gave blood samples during life and later donated their brains for research through Boston University CTE Center Studies. Eighteen had CTE, including 16 with high-stage disease. Plasma eMTBR-tau was significantly higher in high-stage CTE than in low-stage CTE or no CTE. Five of the CTE cases also had Alzheimer's disease, and eMTBR-tau levels were highest in people who had both conditions. The researchers also measured p-tau217, an established blood marker for Alzheimer's disease. It was elevated only in people with Alzheimer's pathology and was not associated with CTE. Used together, the two markers may help researchers tell the conditions apart.

The study suggests a promising new biomarker approach to accurately detecting CTE pathology through a blood test, with the potential to improve patient diagnosis, identification and enrollment in clinical trials, and support the development of targeted therapies. The researchers describe the results as an early study that requires validation in larger and diverse cohorts. The test is not a diagnostic tool and is not available for clinical use. To date, no blood test has yet been validated for diagnosing CTE in living patients.

“Having blood tests that accurately determine the underlying pathology, which are now approved for use in Alzheimer's disease, has been revolutionary in the way we diagnose patients and design therapeutic trials,” said Nicholas Ashton, PhD, co-senior author of the study and senior director of Banner Health's Fluid Biomarker Program.“With this new study, we are optimistic this biomarker will spur a serious discussion about treatment development for CTE.”

Dr. Ashton's work also includes blood-based eMTBR-tau measurement in Alzheimer's disease, most recently in a JAMA study published November 16 that used a NULISA-based assay to assess tau pathology in plasma from 728 research participants.

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISATM technology and the ARGO® HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as“Precision Proteomics,” and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states. Learn more at alamarbio.com.

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