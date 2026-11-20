MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian and Chinese companies report US$331 million in potential deals at CIIE matchmaking conference jointly organized by the bank.

Toronto, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bank of China (Canada) (BOCC) announced that nearly 120 Canadian exhibitors met one-on-one with more than 80 Chinese buyers at the Canada Guest Country of Honour Matchmaking Event and“Export to China” Country-Specific Session, which BOCC supported on November 7 at the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Results from the CIIE Trade and Investment Matchmaking Conference showed that Canadian and Chinese companies recorded 58 expressions of intent to cooperate, representing US$331 million in potential deals.

In total, 150 Canadian companies showcased products in agri-food, natural health and consumer goods at this year's CIIE, the world's first national-level expo dedicated to imports. As a Guest Country of Honour, Canada had a national pavilion and three dedicated industry pavilions, marking its largest exhibition footprint at the expo to date.

BOCC's support for Canadian businesses began ahead of CIIE with a national roadshow serie launched with the Canada China Chamber of Commerce. The events in Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area introduced Canadian businesses to the expo and helped them prepare to participate. Building on that outreach, BOCC drew on its Canadian client relationships and cross-border financial expertise to invite companies to the November 7 matchmaking session. It also worked with Bank of China's Shanghai Branch and teams across its global network to identify potential trading partners and facilitate discussions.

“With more than 30 years of experience in Canada and Bank of China's global network, we are well positioned to help Canadian businesses explore opportunities in China,” said Jun Deng, President and CEO of Bank of China (Canada).“Through platforms such as CIIE, we help them build connections, find the right partners and access cross-border financial services to turn those opportunities into lasting commercial partnerships.”

Among the outcomes supported by BOCC and Bank of China's Shanghai Branch was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between a Canadian exhibitor and a Chinese importing company at the November 7 event. The companies plan to expand trade in Canadian beef, pork and related meat products, with a target annual trade value of US$50 million.

“The matchmaking event truly exceeded our expectations,” said a representative of a Canadian organization.“We were impressed by the number of Chinese buyers at the event and how quickly Canadian businesses were able to make connections and identify promising opportunities for further cooperation. We look forward to participating again next year.”

“This is our first year at CIIE, and we wanted to take the time to understand the culture, listen to people here and learn how we can best serve customers in China,” said another participating business representative.

Canadian businesses that attended the CIIE roadshows also highlighted the value of connecting with other companies, learning from past exhibitors and gaining practical insights into doing business in China. Participants shared that information on e-commerce, social media and consumer engagement was particularly valuable as they explored opportunities in China.

As CIIE's exclusive strategic partner, Bank of China has hosted and organized the expo's matchmaking conference for nine consecutive years. Through its global network, the bank helps Canadian businesses identify prospective buyers and distributors and provides trade finance, cross-border settlement and foreign exchange services, including support for transactions in renminbi (RMB), as those relationships develop.

As Canada and China work to strengthen economic ties, Bank of China (Canada) remains focused on supporting small to medium-sized Canadian businesses to explore opportunities in China and bring their quality products to the Chinese market. Its work at CIIE is part of that ongoing commitment to helping companies build commercial relationships and pursue cross-border opportunities.

About Bank of China (Canada)

Bank of China (Canada), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of China Limited, officially commenced business in Toronto in 1993. Currently, its operations cover the Great Toronto Area, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver. By offering Corporate banking, Personal banking, Institutional banking and Financial Markets services, BOCC is committed to promoting trade, investment, and cultural exchanges between China and Canada, and supporting Canadian enterprises to expand their business in China and other regions globally and the Chinese companies doing business in Canada.

About CIIE

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level expo dedicated to imports, is a major international trade event held annually in Shanghai since 2018. The expo provides a unique platform for businesses worldwide to showcase their products and services, connect directly with Chinese buyers, and explore opportunities in the Chinese market.

For any CIIE-related inquiries, contact ....

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Guest Country of Honour Canada Special Matchmaking Session

CONTACT: Paulami Mehta Bank of China Canada...