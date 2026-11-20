MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled“Why Gold, Silver and Critical Minerals Are Converging into One Compelling Investment Opportunity,” featuring

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit:

To read the original editorial, visit:

Renewed safe-haven demand for gold and silver is building as U.S. debt climbs past 100% of GDP and central banks keep accumulating gold. At the same time, the federal 2025 List of Critical Minerals now covers silver, copper, lead and zinc, turning familiar metals into national security priorities.

Where these forces converge, America's historic mining districts are drawing fresh attention. Metalsource Mining Inc. is advancing one of the most storied: the Silver Hill Project in North Carolina, site of America's first silver mine. Nearly 200 years later, modern drilling is returning exceptional gold and silver grades, and an aggressive exploration campaign is testing whether the historic mine is only the beginning.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

For more information, visit Metalsource Mining Inc.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...

: The latest news and updates relating to MSMMF are available in the company's newsroom at