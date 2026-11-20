(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company estimates customers with three or more years of service are saving approximately 50% on solar-generated electricity compared with purchasing equivalent power from utilities NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo,”“Zeo Energy,” or the“Company”), a provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy storage (“LDES”) solutions, today highlighted the long-term cost advantages of residential solar, with Company estimates indicating that customers who installed systems three or more years ago are saving an average of approximately 50% on solar-generated electricity compared with purchasing equivalent power from their local utilities at current rates. “Our customers are seeing the long-term economic benefits of going solar,” said Tim Bridgewater, Chairman and CEO of Zeo Energy.“Many who installed systems three or more years ago are now paying roughly half what they would pay their utilities for the same electricity. We believe these savings demonstrate why residential solar remains an attractive option for homeowners looking to control their energy costs.” Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) shows that residential electricity prices increased between approximately 28% and 40% across five of Zeo's markets-Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and Texas-between 2021 and 2025, exceeding the 26.6% national increase. Pennsylvania experienced the largest increase among these states, with average residential electricity prices rising from 13.76 cents to 19.30 cents per kilowatt-hour. These increases have expanded the potential savings available to homeowners whose contracted solar costs have risen more slowly than utility rates. Residential Electricity Price Increases, 2021–2025

Market 2021 2025 Change Pennsylvania 13.76¢ 19.30¢ +40.3% Ohio 12.77¢ 16.96¢ +32.8% Florida 11.90¢ 15.24¢ +28.1% Virginia 11.96¢ 15.28¢ +27.8% Texas 12.11¢ 15.47¢ +27.7% U.S. average 13.66¢ 17.30¢ +26.6%

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Electricity Data Browser, annual average residential retail price (table and chart).

The EIA expects residential electricity prices to continue rising. In its October 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook, the agency forecast that the national average residential electricity price would increase from 17.30 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2025 to 18.68 cents in 2027. For the Middle Atlantic region, which includes Pennsylvania, the EIA projected an increase of approximately 13% over the same period.

Unlike utility electricity rates, which fluctuate over time, many residential solar financing arrangements establish predetermined payment schedules, including any annual increases. This structure gives homeowners greater visibility into future electricity costs while allowing the potential savings from solar-generated power to grow when utility rates increase faster than their contracted solar payments.

“Homeowners have historically had little control over what they pay for electricity,” Bridgewater added.“Our approach gives them a clear comparison of their options and the opportunity to secure more predictable energy costs. We've built a residential solar business generating more than $70 million in annual revenue, and we believe the growing cost advantage of solar creates opportunities to expand our reach.”

Zeo serves the residential solar market through a vertically integrated platform spanning customer acquisition, system design, permitting, installation and ongoing service. This operating model provides the Company with direct control over key stages of the customer experience as it pursues growth across its target markets.

Savings figures are based on the Company's analysis of customers whose systems have been in service for three years or more, comparing the cost of power produced by their solar systems with the price of the same power from their utility. Individual results vary based on factors including utility rates, system production, household consumption, financing terms and local net-metering policies. Historical price data are from the EIA Electricity Data Browser; forecasts are from the EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook, October 2026.

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale solutions designed to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions. Zeo operates Sunergy Solar, a solar, distributed-energy and efficiency-solutions business, and Heliogen, LLC, an energy-generation and long-duration storage business focused on high-demand applications such as data centers and other energy-intensive industries. Through its integrated development, engineering and operating capabilities, Zeo is pursuing opportunities to provide customers with reliable, cost-effective energy solutions across multiple end markets. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Zeo's in connection with this press release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company, including regarding the Company's involvement or potential involvement in projects. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "develop," "development," "deploy," "deployment," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the development of projects, future financial performance of the Company; the ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce expected results; changes in the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, the ability to raise additional funds, and plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of significant judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results or performance may be materially and adversely different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (i) planned pipelines and projects may not be developed in the timelines anticipated, if at all; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; (iii) the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (iv) the Company's ability to raise additional capital and maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq; (v) limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; (vi) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs or trade restrictions; (vii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (viii) operational risks, including risks associated with Zeo's expanding business model; (ix) litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on the Company's resources; (x) the Company's ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce the expected results; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

In light of the significant risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company, its respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this news release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this news release. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

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