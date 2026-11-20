MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited (NYSE American: POAS) (the“Company”) is correcting the statement about ongoing equity relationships in its September 18, 2026 press release concerning SG AB Venture Pte. Ltd. and TongHuai SG2 Enterprise Pte. Ltd., furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 6-K of the same date (SEC Accession No. 0001493152-26-043247).

The September 18 press release incorrectly stated that neither entity maintained an ongoing equity relationship with the Company. The cessation of common directorships did not end their shareholdings. Both entities held shares of the Company when the September 18 press release was issued and continue to hold shares as of the date of this release.

This release supersedes the September 18 press release only to the extent it stated or implied that the two entities no longer held shares of the Company. The correction does not make a new determination regarding either entity's related-party status.

About Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited

Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited is headquartered in Singapore and has its roots in advanced microscopy. The Company is pursuing a strategic repositioning toward engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) to broaden its business beyond microscopy. The strategy remains under development, and implementation depends on the Company's resources, capabilities and any required approvals. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, to the extent applicable. These statements include the Company's plans for its strategic repositioning toward EPC. They are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and do not guarantee future results. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including financing constraints, difficulties implementing the EPC strategy and the availability of required approvals. Additional risks are described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, as amended, and its other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at

Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. They speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake to update them except as required by applicable law. The statements about historical and current shareholdings are not forward-looking.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor Relations Contact

Phaos Technology Holdings (Cayman) Limited

+65 6250 3877

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