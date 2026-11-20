Custom aluminum flood barriers for homes and businesses

Custom aluminum flood barriers for homes and businesses

Eudore pairs footage from a manufacturer-run trial with engineering records to help contractors match flood barrier test results to their own openings.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Before ordering flood barriers for 78 garage doors, a U.S. general contractor asked Eudore for evidence that the proposed system could retain water to a depth of 1.2 metres, or about four feet. Eudore assembled a barrier and ran a 48-hour trial at 1.9 metres. The company reports that its team observed no leakage through the assembly during that trial.

The inquiry prompted a second question for anyone buying barriers for multiple entrances: What would have to match for a test result to apply to my garage? In a technical guide dated November 19, Eudore test participant Levi Cui takes readers through the footage, a structural drawing and published leakage measurements to explain how a buyer can answer that question.

The footage, filmed October 15, shows nine aluminum panels stacked between posts. The stack stood 1.98 metres high and the barrier measured 2.4 metres long. Water reached 1.9 metres on the retained side. The video is an excerpt. Cui attributes the depth, duration and leakage observation to the team that carried out the trial. The 78 garages were under consideration when the contractor requested the test.

One detail is easy to miss when comparing the video with a test report: the panel profiles are different. The assembly in the video used a 50 mm profile. A separate witnessed test examined a 40 mm DSC-095 assembly and recorded 0.51 litres of leakage per hour per metre during 60 hours of static water exposure at 1.50 metres. A buyer can trace that figure to a particular specimen, water depth and measurement period. Eudore's observation during its own trial belongs to the assembly shown in the footage.

A drawing in the guide shows why the opening itself matters. In a separate Type 40 calculation for a river-channel project, a centre post divides a two-metre bay into two one-metre spans. Rear braces form part of the modeled structure. A contractor reviewing a two-metre garage opening can put that drawing beside the proposed layout and ask: if vehicles need the full opening clear and the post arrangement changes, which calculation covers the revised span?

For a project with dozens of entrances, Cui's guide suggests starting with an opening schedule. Record the clear width, target water level, mounting surfaces and proposed supports for each distinct layout. Then ask the supplier to identify the drawing or test specimen that matches each one. That gives the purchasing team a practical way to spot which openings need further engineering review before an order is placed.

Eudore Flood Barriers is a brand of Shenzhen Aodeke Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. The company publishes technical resources and configuration information for custom aluminum flood barriers used at residential and commercial entrances.

Levi Cui

Eudore Flood Barriers

+86 159 2001 4972

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A 78-Garage Inquiry Prompted a 48-Hour Flood Barrier Test. What Did It Show? News Provided By Eudore Flood Barriers November 20, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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