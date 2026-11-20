Wruble Law - Indianapolis Criminal Defense Lawyer

Voter-approved constitutional amendment changes who can be held without bail before trial

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wruble Law LLC, an Indiana law firm that handles only criminal defense cases, today announced that it is helping individuals and families understand what Indiana's new bail framework means for anyone facing criminal charges.A Historic Change at the Ballot BoxHoosiers voted on November 3 on Public Question 1, which passed with 59% of the vote in early returns. The amendment rewrites a core part of the state constitution. For 175 years, bail has been a constitutional right for everyone in Indiana awaiting trial, except those charged with murder or treason. Voter approval marks one of the most significant changes to Indiana's bail system in decades.The measure took years to reach the ballot. The General Assembly first approved it in 2023, and lawmakers passed it again on February 17, 2026, as the state's two-step amendment process requires.What the New Standard SaysUnder the amendment to Article 1, Section 17 of the Indiana Constitution, a person charged with an offense other than murder or treason may be denied bail if the proof of the charge is evident or the presumption is strong, and the accused poses a substantial risk to any other person or the community. In practice, courts may deny bail when the state shows that no conditions of release would reasonably protect public safety.Supporters describe the change as a public safety measure. Opponents, including the ACLU of Indiana, have argued that the amendment language is so broad that Indiana would be an outlier among states that have expanded pretrial detention. How courts and prosecutors apply the new standard will determine its real-world effect.Why It Matters for People Facing ChargesWhether a person is released or held before trial can shape an entire case. Pretrial detention can affect a person's job, housing, and family responsibilities, as well as their ability to help prepare a defense. With the new framework, bail hearings may carry higher stakes and require more thorough preparation from the first appearance forward."Our firm is closely following how Indiana courts and prosecutors apply this new standard, and we are ready to advocate for clients at the earliest stages of their cases, including bail hearings," said Stan Wruble, lead attorney at Wruble Law LLC. "If you or a loved one has been arrested, the first hours and days matter more than ever. Having an Indianapolis criminal defense lawyer who understands the new bail landscape can make a real difference at that first hearing."A Firm Focused Exclusively on Criminal DefenseUnlike many other Indianapolis attorneys and law firms that practice across several areas of law, Wruble Law LLC handles only criminal cases. The firm dedicates its attention entirely to defending clients in Indiana's criminal justice system and pursuing the best possible outcome in each case.Attorney Wruble embraces challenging cases. He draws on extensive experience and a fearless approach to take on complex legal matters head-on and work toward favorable outcomes for his clients.Questions About Bail or a Pending Charge?Wruble Law LLC encourages anyone with questions about pretrial release, bail hearings, or a pending criminal charge to reach out for a consultation. Early legal guidance can help people understand their rights and options under Indiana's new framework.About Wruble Law LLCWruble Law LLC is an Indianapolis-based law firm that handles only criminal defense matters. Led by attorney Stan Wruble, the firm represents clients throughout Indiana's criminal justice system.

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Wruble Law LLC Announces Guidance for Hoosiers as Indiana Overhauls Its Bail Framework News Provided By Fortress November 20, 2026, 13:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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