MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New guide compares university rankings, international student profiles, campus access and selected residential developments across London.

- Fahd Samad, CEO, Belgravia International PropertiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Belgravia International Properties has published a new London university property guide designed to help international families, students and residential property buyers assess new-build housing options in relation to some of the capital's most globally recognised universities.The new guide, titled“New Build Apartments Near London Top Universities,” brings university data and residential property information together in a single resource. It examines Imperial College London, University College London (UCL), King's College London, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and Queen Mary University of London.Rather than considering property proximity in isolation, the guide compares global university standing, international student communities, representative campus locations, indicative public-transport journey times, distances in kilometres and miles, and selected residential developments from Belgravia International Properties' London portfolio.According to the QS World University Rankings 2027, Imperial College London is ranked joint second globally, UCL joint eighth, King's College London 37th, LSE 62nd and Queen Mary University of London 103rd.The universities also have highly international student communities. Imperial reports a community representing more than 150 nationalities. UCL is one of London's largest international universities and has remained within the QS global top 10 for 15 consecutive years. King's reported 46,925 students from 190 countries as of October 2026. QS reports that international students account for approximately 72 per cent of LSE's student population, while Queen Mary reports more than 32,000 students from over 170 nationalities, with approximately 45 per cent coming from overseas.The guide examines how these education clusters interact with London's residential market.For Imperial College London, it reviews developments including King's Road Park in Fulham, Trillium in W2, Fifty Brook Green, Ransome's Wharf in Battersea and White City Living. For UCL, the comparison includes Trillium, Oval Village, White City Living and Westminster Tower.The guide also considers Westminster Tower, Oval Village, Trillium and King's Road Park in relation to King's College London's Strand Campus and LSE's central London location. In east London, TwelveTrees Park, Heron Wharf and South Quay Plaza are examined in relation to Queen Mary University's Mile End campus.“International families often begin their property search with the name of a university, but the more practical questions are the actual campus, the daily commute and what happens to the property after graduation,” said Fahd Samad, CEO of Belgravia International Properties.“A home that works during the study period should also be considered in the context of its wider London location and its potential future use.”The guide advises buyers to distinguish between geographic distance and actual door-to-door travel time. London's Underground, Elizabeth line, National Rail and bus networks mean that a development several miles from a university can sometimes provide a more straightforward commute than a geographically closer address requiring multiple interchanges.It also encourages international purchasers to consider the individual faculty or campus, apartment layout, lease terms, service charges, building amenities, transport reliability and intended holding period before making a purchase decision.The research forms part of Belgravia International Properties' broader approach to university-led residential property searches for international families. The full new build apartments near London top universities guide includes comparisons of the selected developments, university statistics, transport information and a buyer decision framework.The guide also provides an overview of the top universities in London for families who may still be comparing institutions before a final university or property decision has been made.Journey times published in the guide are indicative and may vary according to the specific campus, route, interchange, service conditions and time of travel. Buyers are advised to verify transport routes for their individual circumstances.The guide is intended for general educational and property information and does not constitute investment, legal, tax or mortgage advice.About Belgravia International PropertiesBelgravia International Properties is a boutique cross-border residential property advisory serving private clients, families and international investors across London and Dubai. Its London advisory services include property search, acquisition strategy, new-build opportunities, client representation and transaction coordination. The company operates from Mayfair, London, with a focus on structured and informed property decision-making for domestic and international buyers.

Fahd Samad

Belgravia International Properties Limited

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Belgravia International Publishes 2027 Guide to New-Build Apartments Near Top London Universities News Provided By 6 DIMENSIONS November 20, 2026, 13:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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