The Glocal Trust operating system connects user lifecycle, business information, and third-party risk sources into single user view for context-aware decisions.

- Shahid Hanif, Chief Executive Officer of Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shufti, a Glocal identity verification, AML, and fraud prevention provider, has announced the launch of its Glocal Trust OS, an operating system that brings user lifecycle management together with businesses' existing technology infrastructure in a unified environment, combining global capabilities adapted to local regulatory and operational requirements.

For businesses assessing identity and fraud risks, relevant information is not always available in one place. Client records, transaction data, and internal communications may be scattered across different business applications, departmental systems, and third-party sources. Some records and critical knowledge may also be held by specific departments or specialists.

As a result, teams often need to request information from these sources or switch between systems before they can fully assess a user's risk profile and make an informed decision. This fragmentation limits visibility, delays investigations, and can leave important information out of risk assessments.

Shufti Glocal Trust OS addresses these gaps by connecting user lifecycle controls with existing business applications and external risk sources. It allows businesses to bring supported third-party tools, including email, Slack, and custom internal systems, into the same operating environment as Shufti's own solutions, without replacing their established technology.

At its core is a built-in intelligence layer called the Brain, which combines user identity information, verification history, activity, and risk signals with relevant information from connected business sources. This creates a single user view, with identity and risk context carried forward from onboarding through subsequent logins, payouts, and signatures.

How Does the Built-In Brain Bring Context to Risk Decisions?

The Brain uses this connected information to help businesses assess new activity against previous user interactions and available risk indicators, rather than relying on isolated checks.

A transaction may not trigger conventional monitoring rules but could still warrant further review when considered alongside recent account activity, earlier identity verification findings, or relevant third-party risk alerts. The Brain presents these related findings in context, helping reviewers identify concerns that might otherwise be overlooked.

The intelligence layer also supports natural-language interaction with connected information sources. Authorised teams can query relevant business and user information without manually searching different applications or depending on individual specialists to provide the necessary records. This gives compliance, risk, and operational teams more direct access to information needed for their assessments.

One Operating System for the Entire User Lifecycle

Glocal Trust OS unifies identity verification, AML, and fraud prevention across the user lifecycle, from initial onboarding and ongoing risk monitoring to securing critical actions through authentication and assurance, across three connected stages:

-Onboard: Identity verification, KYC, KYB, and AML screening to establish user identity and assess initial risk.

-Monitor: Fraud prevention, AML screening, and transaction monitoring to detect suspicious activity and changes in user risk.

-Assure: Bank account verification, step-up authentication, qualified electronic signatures (QES), and Know Your Agent (KYA) to verify authorised activity and secure sensitive actions and transactions.

Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti, said:“As businesses expand, managing risk effectively requires more than adding new tools, technology, or collecting information. The real challenge is making critical data available when decisions need to be made, regardless of where it originates or which team holds it. With Shufti Glocal Trust OS, our vision is to give businesses greater consistency, clarity, and control over risk management and making informed decisions as their operations grow.”

Glocal by Design, Global Reach with Local Adaptability

While the Trust operating system connects business functions, its Glocal foundation allows businesses to address the regulatory and operational differences between markets.

Glocal Trust OS combines global technology with verification methods and risk controls adapted to local requirements. Businesses can also configure tailored workflows around their own policies, risk appetite, and operating procedures, maintaining a unified platform across jurisdictions without applying identical controls in every jurisdiction.

Bring Your Risk Decisions into Focus with Glocal Trust OS

Connect user risk signals, business intelligence, and compliance controls in one OS to make informed, context-aware decisions throughout the user lifecycle. Book a Demo Now.



About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity verification, AML, and fraud prevention provider serving 2,000+ businesses worldwide. Built on 100% in-house technology, Shufti has developed its capabilities to onboard, monitor, and assure users throughout their lifecycle, drawing on experience across diverse industries, markets, and regulatory environments. With coverage across 240+ countries and territories, actively supporting 10,000+ identity document types in 150+ languages, Shufti combines global scale with local expertise to address jurisdiction-specific verification and compliance requirements.

Shufti's passive liveness technology has achieved iBeta Level 3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) conformance under ISO/IEC 30107-3. The company has also earned Celent's 2026 AI Accreditation for Agentic AI and received an Honourable Mention in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for its diverse global identity document coverage.

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Shufti Launches Glocal Trust OS, Connecting Business-Wide Information with User Risk Signals for Context-Aware Decisions News Provided By Shufti November 20, 2026, 13:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional...



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