MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Co-Founder and Executive Director of HealthyLifetime Inc. Brings More Than 45 Years of Research, Clinical, and Leadership Experience to Advancing Healthy AgingAnn Arbor, Michigan – Kathleen Potempa is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of HealthyLifetimeInc., a health technology company dedicated to transforming the science of aging into practical, evidence-based solutions that help people live healthier, longer, and more independent lives. With more than 45 years of experience as a clinician, research scientist, educator, and healthcare executive, she has devoted her career to advancing healthy aging through innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and behavior change. As one of five women founders of HealthyLifetime, Kathleen leads the development of a SaaS platform that enables organizations to improve health outcomes by measuring and supporting lifelong health behavior changes among aging populations. Her motivation is clear: seeing older adults decline when they did not need to, convinced her that healthcare could do better by inspiring people to change habits and choices so they can thrive rather than simply survive.Before launching HealthyLifetime, Kathleen built a distinguished academic and leadership career at the University of Michigan, where she served as Dean of the School of Nursing and later as a professor, and she continued to mentor researchers and healthcare professionals through postdoctoral training programs. She earned her PhD from Rush University with a focus on gerontology, nursing, and physiology, conducting pioneering research in exercise physiology and healthy aging. Her work has consistently centered on helping older adults maintain physical function, resilience, and independence, challenging the belief that aging inevitably leads to decline.Kathleen attributes her success to perseverance. She never stops, and she does not allow obstacles to stand in her way. In her view, inspiration supplies the vision and the goal, while perseverance fuels the daily commitment to keep moving forward, solve problems, and persist. Lasting success, she has found, comes from pairing inspiration with the perseverance to see things through to the best possible outcome. That conviction carried her into entrepreneurship later in life, a path she has written about in her article on how HealthyLifetimebegan, describing the move from university demonstration pilots to a standalone company built to deliver real-world results.For young women entering healthcare, Kathleen sees no better time than now. She notes that many women bring a natural passion for helping others improve their health and well-being, which makes the field deeply rewarding. Her advice is to invest in education, develop strong skills, and never stop learning. She views the field as a tremendous opportunity to lead, to make a meaningful impact, and to help create healthier, better lives for others.Looking at her field today, Kathleen identifies a significant challenge in meeting the needs of a rapidly growing aging population that wants to remain at home while the supply of care providers falls short. She also sees that same pressure as an opening for innovation that supports aging in place. Expanding access to transportation, strengthening home-based care services, and creating continuing care-at-home communities can help older adults stay independent, socially connected, and supported while preserving their quality of life. Through HealthyLifetime, she champions scalable solutions that empower healthcare organizations, continuing care communities, and other partners to promote healthier lifestyles and measurable outcomes.Throughout her career, Kathleen has combined scientific rigor with entrepreneurial vision to bridge the gap between research and real-world implementation. Recognized for her perseverance, leadership, and commitment to innovation, she continues to shape the future of longevity and healthspan. Her work reflects a lifelong belief that science must be opened up to the world to matter. Kathleen Potempa remains dedicated to helping organizations add not only years to life, but life to years.Learn More about Kathleen Potempa:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Kathleen Potempa, Turns Decades of Aging Science Into Practical Pathways for Healthier, Longer Lives News Provided By Influential Women November 20, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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