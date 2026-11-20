While supplies last, guests who buy $50 in gift cards in store on November 27 take home $50 in bonus vouchers to use every month through April

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Taziki's Mediterranean Cafeturns one Black Friday purchase into five months of fresh Mediterranean dining. On November 27, guests who buy $50 in gift cards at participating Taziki's cafes receive $50 in bonus vouchers, doubling the value of every gift. The Black Friday offer is available in limited quantities while supplies last, so guests should mark their calendars now.The gift card goes under the tree, and the bonus keeps coming back to the table. Guests can give a Taziki's gift card to a friend, then treat themselves to a $10 voucher every month from December through April, providing enjoyment throughout the seasons of gatherings, resolutions and fresh starts.“Black Friday is the ultimate time for scoring great deals, and we have a fantastic one to share with our guests,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe.“Our $50 for $50 offer makes gift-giving more rewarding and delicious this holiday season and with our bonus vouchers, guests can enjoy the benefits into the new year.”How the $50 for $50 WorksOn Black Friday, visit participating Taziki's to purchase gift cards in-restaurant. For every $50 gift card purchase, guests will receive $50 in vouchers, consisting of five $10 vouchers. Purchase $100 in gift cards to receive $100 in vouchers, or ten $10 vouchers, and so on.Each $10 voucher is redeemable in-store only during specific months: December 2026, January 2027, February 2027, March 2027, and April 2027. One voucher may be redeemed per month. Quantities are limited and only available while supplies last. Exclusions may apply. See your local Taziki's for details. For more information and to find a location near you, visit tazikis.About Taziki's Mediterranean CafeInspired by a memorable trip to Greece, founders Keith and Amy Richards created Taziki's Mediterranean Cafeto share the vibrant flavors and warm hospitality of Mediterranean dining with communities across the U.S. Committed to fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Taziki's prepares each meal to order. Its locally-owned cafes reflect the same sense of connection and welcoming spirit that first inspired the brand.Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki's has grown to 111 locations across 19 states and continues to expand. The brand has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as the #1 Mediterranean franchise in the U.S. To learn more, including franchising opportunities, visit .

Kampi Chaleunsouk

Ink Link Marketing

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