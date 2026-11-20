Illustrative image. Before booking a spinal fusion, patients can ask how their MRI, symptoms and examination point to the same diagnosis.

Illustrative image. With deductibles resetting January 1, many privately insured patients try to fit planned spine surgery into December.

Illustrative image. A second-opinion review looks at whether the imaging supports the operation that was recommended. Free for patients with PPO private insurance.

Research shows lumbar fusion clusters late in the year among privately insured patients. The practice says the diagnosis, not the deadline, should set the date.

- Mountain Spine & OrthopedicsHOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With insurance deductibles resetting on January 1, many privately insured patients are trying to fit planned procedures into the final weeks of the year. Mountain Spine & Orthopedics is asking anyone who has been advised to have a spinal fusion to make sure the reason for the operation is clear before the date is set. If it is not clear, the practice says, a second opinion is worth getting.Mayo Clinic researchers analyzed national hospital data from 2012 to 2014. Patients with lumbar degenerative disc disease were more likely to undergo posterior lumbar fusion in the fourth quarter than in the first. The shift was larger among privately insured patients than among Medicare patients, and the authors linked it to deductibles that had already been met.[1] A separate study looked at elective surgery of all types at 712 Florida facilities from 2010 to 2019. Among commercially insured patients, December case volume was about 11% higher than in November and about 26% higher than in January.[2]The timing itself is not the problem. A national spine registry study found that patients who had neck or lower-back fusion in December were more likely to be privately insured and employed. Their reported outcomes did not differ in any clinically meaningful way from patients treated in other months.[3] For someone who needs the operation, scheduling it after meeting a deductible can be a reasonable financial decision.What the practice wants to avoid is a deadline shaping a decision that the diagnosis should drive.Why the diagnosis mattersSpinal fusion permanently joins two or more vertebrae so they heal into one segment. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, surgeons typically recommend fusion only when they can identify the source of a patient's pain.[4] For some common diagnoses, the research is more nuanced than many patients expect.Imaging alone does not settle the question. A review of 33 studies found disc degeneration on the scans of 37% of 20-year-olds and 96% of 80-year-olds who had no back pain at all.[10]Degenerative spondylolisthesis is a condition in which a vertebra slips forward. A 2021 randomized trial in The New England Journal of Medicine found that, for many patients with this condition, decompression without fusion produced two-year results similar to decompression with fusion. Five-year follow-up of the same trial, published in The BMJ in 2024, reported similar results.[5][6] An earlier, smaller trial found a modest benefit from adding fusion in a similar group, which is one reason the decision is individualized.[7] For chronic low back pain without a clear structural cause, three randomized trials followed patients for an average of 11 years. They found similar self-reported outcomes after fusion and after structured non-surgical rehabilitation.[8]Questions to settle before schedulingThe practice suggests patients be able to answer these questions before committing to a date:- What is my specific diagnosis? Which level or levels would be fused, and how do my symptoms and examination match the imaging?- Why fusion, rather than decompression alone, a motion-preserving option, or continued non-surgical care? What does the research show for my condition?- What happens if I wait until next year? Are there findings, such as worsening weakness, that make waiting unsafe?- What recovery should I expect, and how long will I be off work? Which risks apply to me, including possible future problems at neighboring levels?- Would another spine surgeon reviewing the same records reach the same conclusion?Studies of second-opinion programs have found that a second specialist often reaches a different conclusion about whether surgery is needed, although most of those studies were of low quality.[9] The practice's patient guide, When Is Spinal Fusion Necessary?, walks through the research for each common diagnosis.Anyone who develops new leg weakness, numbness in the groin or inner thighs, or loss of bladder or bowel control should seek emergency care rather than wait for a scheduled appointment.Second-opinion reviewsPatients who have been told they need spinal fusion can request a second-opinion review through the Mountain Spine & Orthopedics second-opinion page. Reviews are free for patients with PPO private insurance, and no referral is needed.About Mountain Spine & OrthopedicsMountain Spine & Orthopedics is an orthopedic and spine practice with offices across Florida, including Hollywood, Miami Beach, Boca Raton, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando and Jacksonville, as well as in New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia. It offers non-surgical spine care and pain management, spinal injections, and spine and neck surgery, including spinal fusion, motion-preserving disc replacement, surgery for adult scoliosis, and arthroscopic knee and shoulder surgery. More information is available at mountainspineorthopedics.Sources1. Wahood W, et al. Clin Neurol Neurosurg. 2021;201:106429. 1016/j.2020.1064292. Dexter F, et al. Int J Health Plann Manage. 2022;37(4):2445-2460. doi:10.1002/hpm.34823. Steinle AM, et al. World Neurosurg. 2022;168:e354-e368. 1016/j.2022.10.0194. American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Spinal Fusion. OrthoInfo.5. Austevoll IM, et al. N Engl J Med. 2021;385(6):526-538. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa21009906. Kgomotso EL, et al. BMJ. 2024;386:e079771. doi:10.1136/bmj-2024-0797717. Ghogawala Z, et al. N Engl J Med. 2016;374(15):1424-1434. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa15087888. Mannion AF, Brox JI, Fairbank JCT. Spine J. 2013;13(11):1438-1448. 1016/j.2013.06.1019. Ferreira GE, et al. BMC Health Serv Res. 2022;22:358. doi:10.1186/s12913-022-07771-310. Brinjikji W, et al. AJNR Am J Neuroradiol. 2015;36(4):811-816. doi:10.3174/ajnr.A4173

Dominic Adams

Mountain Spine & Orthopedics

+1 561-223-9959

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Before Deductibles Reset, Mountain Spine & Orthopedics Urges Patients to Confirm Why They Need Spinal Fusion News Provided By Mountain Spine Orthopedics November 20, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science



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