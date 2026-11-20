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Biologics Manufacturing Market

The Business Research Company's Biologics Manufacturing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The biologics manufacturing market has experienced remarkable expansion in recent years, reflecting its increasing importance in producing advanced therapeutic treatments. With ongoing innovations and rising demand for biologic medicines, this sector is set for substantial growth in the near future. Let's explore the current market size, key factors fueling its development, and regional growth prospects.

Current and Projected Growth of the Biologics Manufacturing Market

The biologics manufacturing market reached a valuation of $42.04 billion in 2025 and is predicted to rise to $50.69 billion in 2026, exhibiting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. This substantial increase during the historical period has been driven by the expanding use of recombinant protein therapies, early adoption of mammalian cell culture techniques, increased vaccine production capacity, more outsourcing of biologics manufacturing, and advancements in purification processes. Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its rapid upward trajectory, reaching $106.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.3%. The forecasted surge is supported by growing demand for personalized biologic treatments, higher investments in flexible manufacturing technologies, broadening biosimilar development, wider use of digital bioprocessing tools, and an emphasis on cost-effective large-scale production methods.

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Key Trends Shaping the Market's Future

A significant trend in the biologics manufacturing sector is the increasing adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems, which offer improved flexibility and reduced contamination risks. Along with this, there is a rising incorporation of continuous biomanufacturing techniques, allowing for more efficient and consistent production. The market also sees growing demand for producing large volumes of monoclonal antibodies, essential for many therapies. Additionally, modular biologics manufacturing facilities are expanding rapidly, facilitating faster setup and scalability. Enhanced integration of advanced process control systems is further boosting production precision and quality.

Understanding Biologics Manufacturing and Its Role

Biologics manufacturing involves complex procedures that produce medicines derived from living organisms or their components. This process includes cultivating genetically engineered cells or microbes within bioreactors to generate therapeutic proteins or other biological products. These products then undergo purification methods such as filtration and chromatography to guarantee safety and effectiveness. The outcome is a supply of high-quality biologic drugs that support personalized medical treatments and improve health outcomes for patients worldwide.

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How Chronic Disease Prevalence Is Accelerating Market Growth

One of the central drivers behind the biologics manufacturing market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. These long-lasting health conditions develop gradually and often require ongoing medical intervention. Sedentary lifestyles, characterized by prolonged sitting and low physical activity, contribute significantly to the rise of diseases such as heart ailments and diabetes. Biologics manufacturing plays a crucial role in managing chronic illnesses by producing targeted therapies that improve treatment effectiveness for conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. For example, in June 2024, the UK's National Health Service reported that 3,615,330 patients were diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023, an 18% increase from 3,065,825 cases in 2022. This rise in chronic illness rates is a strong factor driving demand in the biologics manufacturing market.

Regions Leading and Emerging in Biologics Manufacturing

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the biologics manufacturing market, reflecting its established infrastructure and investment in biotechnology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of how global dynamics will influence the sector's development.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Biologics Manufacturing Market Is Projected to Grow Significantly with a 20.3% CAGR Forecast News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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