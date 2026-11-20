MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Nov 20 (IANS) A political debate has emerged in Maharashtra following a proposal by Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut to rename the city of Nagpur as "Deekshabhoomi."

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule responded to the demand by stating that the global significance of Deekshabhoomi is already well known, regardless of Raut's remarks.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut on Friday stated that changing the city's name would serve as a true tribute to B. R. Ambedkar, noting that Ambedkar's historic social revolution began in Nagpur.

He challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-who hails from and represents Nagpur-to initiate an official proposal for the name change.

He added that if the state government brings forward such a proposal, Shiv Sena (UBT) and party chief Uddhav Thackeray would extend their full support.

According to Raut, Dr B R Ambedkar initiated his social revolution in Nagpur, making the renaming of the city after Deekshabhoomi a fitting tribute.

He claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had also made suggestions regarding this, adding that his party would support the move if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state government drafted a formal proposal.

Raut's demand comes amid an ongoing political controversy over renaming Mumbai's Dadar station as Chaityabhoomi.

Following confusion over whether the Dadar railway station or the Dadar Metro station was being renamed to Chaityabhoomi-which required a clarification from the Chief Minister's Office he argued that rather than focusing solely on a smaller station, renaming an entire city like Nagpur to Deekshabhoomi would be a far greater honour to Dr Ambedkar's legacy.

However, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) clarified that only the underground Metro Line 3 station is being renamed as Chaityabhoomi.

An initial official press release mistakenly stated that the Dadar railway station would be renamed, prompting a clarification from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to prevent public confusion and political pushback.

During the same press interaction, Raut also criticised the state government over delays and rising costs associated with the construction of the Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Minister Bawankule noted that Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi-the sacred monument of Navayana Buddhism where Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with hundreds of thousands of followers on October 14, 1956-already enjoys international recognition.

"Every person visiting Nagpur visits Deekshabhoomi. Nagpur has established its global identity through the name of Deekshabhoomi, and the entire world knows its importance," he stated, without committing to an official renaming proposal.

During the same media interaction, Bawankule reaffirmed the state government's commitment to completing the B R Ambedkar Memorial at Mumbai's Indu Mill compound.

He acknowledged that project costs have escalated and work faced temporary delays due to material shortages. However, he assured that the government has allocated the necessary funds and is working to finish the remaining construction promptly.