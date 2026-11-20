MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 20 (IANS) The Assam State Election Commission has reviewed election preparedness in three constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), directing district administrations and police officials to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming by-elections, officials said on Friday.

State Election Commissioner Ranjan Sharma led a three-member team that held a detailed review meeting with senior officials of the Chirang district administration and police on Friday to assess the arrangements required for the elections.

The review focused on constituency No. 15 Kajalgaon (ST), No. 26 Darangajuli (ST) and No. 40 Rowta, where by-elections are scheduled to be held.

During the meeting, officials examined various aspects of election management, including transportation facilities, deployment of Sector and Zonal Officers, training of Presiding and Polling Officers, availability of infrastructure at polling stations and security arrangements.

The Commission also assessed the measures being undertaken by different departments to ensure that polling activities are conducted without disruptions.

Addressing the officials, Sharma stressed the importance of coordination among all departments and administrative agencies involved in the electoral process.

He asked them to complete necessary preparations well in advance and remain alert to potential challenges to ensure smooth conduct of the by-elections.

The State Election Commission team had earlier conducted separate review meetings with the district administrations of Udalguri and Tamulpur on November 18 as part of its assessment of election arrangements across the three constituencies.

Commission Secretary Gitarth Baruah, Deputy Secretary Hrishikesh Baruah, District Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police and other senior administrative and police officials attended the review meeting.

Meanwhile, the Commission has already initiated the electoral roll preparation process for the three constituencies. The draft electoral rolls were published on November 7, while the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be released on November 30.

The review meetings form part of the Commission's efforts to ensure that the upcoming BTC by-elections are conducted in an orderly manner, with adequate administrative coordination, logistical support and security arrangements in place.