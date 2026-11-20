MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India's consumer durables market is projected to grow at 8-10 per cent annually through 2030, reaching Rs 3 lakh-3.25 lakh crore, a report said on Friday.

India's consumer durables sector is entering a new phase of growth, driven by rising household incomes, increasing access to financing, changing consumption patterns and significant under-penetration across key categories, a joint report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

Market growth could create an incremental Rs 40,000 to 50,000 crore opportunity for domestic value addition. A significant share of this opportunity could still be met through imports by 2030 at the current trajectory of localisation.

Closing this gap will require deeper localisation of critical components, where technology access and scale economics remain key barriers, it said.

The report noted significant penetration headroom as large-appliance household penetration in India remains 20-90 percentage points below regional peers.

Current bill-of-materials (BOM) localization ranges from 25–70 per cent across major categories, with TVs and air conditioners at the lower end and refrigerators and washing machines at the higher end.

Critical components such as TV display panels, RAC compressors, refrigerator insulation and washing-machine motors continue to depend on global supply chains, the report noted.

Technology access, scale and cost competitiveness remain key barriers to localising components such as RAC compressors, TV display panels, refrigerator insulation and washing-machine motors.

“The next phase must be about building deeper capabilities across components, technology, product design and manufacturing, and using India's domestic scale as a springboard for global competitiveness," said Abheek Singhi, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG.

Singhi added that the priority is to make localisation commercially viable, build scale and cost competitiveness, and enable Indian companies to move from manufacturing for India to designing and building for the world.

-IANS

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