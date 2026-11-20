MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Kayadu Lohar on Friday announced that she had scaled her first summit, adding that there were "many more to come."

The actress, who has shot to fame in Tamil cinema in a relatively short period of time, took to her Instagram page to post pictures of her atop the Dayara bugyal Bakaira, a small summit.

She wrote, "The first of many summits. Dayara bugyal Bakaira Top 3,700 metres - a small summit to begin with, but many more to come."

The actress went on to say that she had always been a mountain girl and that she would continue to be so. "Always been a mountain girl, always will be! There's just no place I'd rather be," she wrote.

On the work front, Kayadu Lohar will be seen in a number of eagerly awaited upcoming films including ace director Mari Selvaraj's 'Manjanathi', in which she plays a pivotal character.

Last month, the actress had disclosed that the unit of the film had wrapped up its ongoing schedule.

Taking to her Instagram page to drop the update, the actress had said, "A different world. A different school. A different me. And a storyteller who made me see things a little differently. Schedule wrap for Manjanathi. @mariselvaraj84 @navvi_studios."

The film has music by Ilaiyaraaja and features actor Kathir in the lead. Apart from Kayadu Lohar and Kathir, the film will also feature actors Priyanka Mohan, Poornima Ravi, Vidhu, Kaaka Muttai Vignesh and Rahul (of 'Vaazhai' fame) in pivotal roles.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, has a gifted technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu while editing is by Selva R K. Art direction for the film is by Ramu Thangaraj. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan while dances in the film have been choreographed by Sandy Master