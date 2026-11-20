MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday asked the security agencies to dismantle the entire terrorist and separatist ecosystem in the Union Territory.

L-G Sinha has chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and senior officials to review the security scenario, winter readiness, and key infrastructure projects across the Jammu division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sajjan Singh Yadav; Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat; Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Chandraker Bharti; Special Director General of Police (Coordination Police Headquarters) S.J.M. Gillani; Commissioner Secretary (General Administration Department) M. Raju; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Govind Jaiswal; Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) Terjinder Singh; Jammu Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal; Range Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs), District Collectors (DCs), SSPs, and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the discussion focussed on strengthening security frameworks and implementing actionable roadmaps to ensure lasting peace and accelerate development process in the region.

Lauding the administration and Jammu and Kashmir Police for the peaceful conduct of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan', the Lieutenant Governor stressed that the anti-drug drive must continue with the same intensity.

He directed officials to look beyond traditional policing and work towards completely dismantling the terror and separatist ecosystem.

He called for intensified winter surveillance, security preparedness and complete operational control.

"Our goal cannot stop at neutralising terrorists. We must tear down the entire terrorist, separatist ecosystem that sustains them," the Lieutenant Governor directed the police official.

He instructed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to appoint dedicated nodal officers and set district-specific targets for the seizure and forfeiture of properties linked to anti-national elements.

"Attaching and forfeiting properties linked to terrorist and separatist elements must be treated as a top priority," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor asked the officers to make sure that grievances of common man are heard.

"Ensuring that citizens' grievances receive a fair hearing is a core duty, requiring a dedicated institutional mechanism for grievance redressal with zero tolerance for negligence at any level," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed for strict vigilance against encroachments along the Line of Control and the International Border (IB).

He directed for crackdown against illegal mining, drugs and bovine smuggling and establishing joint social media cells to counter fake news.

"Operations against narco-terrorists must continue relentlessly. We must aim to completely dismantle the narco-terror ecosystem," he said.

The meeting also reviewed the progress achieved under the Vibrant Villages Programme across Jammu division.