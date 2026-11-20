MENAFN - IANS) Jaunpur, Nov 20 (IANS) National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday interacted with girls in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, encouraging them to play an active role in nation-building.

The interaction was a part of the 'She Serves' programme organised by the National Commission for Women.

“The programme aimed to inspire young girls to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve the nation. On this occasion, Kirti Chakra awardee Lieutenant Colonel Pushpendra Singh (NCC, Jaunpur) and DSP Pratima Verma addressed the girls as speakers and briefed them on the opportunities and challenges of building careers in defence and security services,” said the NCW in a statement.

Rahatkar encouraged the girls to move forward with confidence, courage and determination and to play an active role in nation-building, it said.

Earlier, Rahatkar chaired a women's public hearing at Vikas Bhawan in Jaunpur, hearing 25 cases, including 22 complaints registered in advance and three received on the spot.

“Listening to the women's problems and complaints with seriousness and sensitivity, the Chairperson gave the concerned officials necessary instructions for their prompt and effective resolution,” said a statement.

In another engagement, the NCW Chairperson interacted with women members and beneficiaries of self-help groups (SHGs) in Jaunpur.

During the interaction, she emphasised the important role of self-help groups in promoting women's economic self-reliance, entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities.

She encouraged women to register on the GeM portal to market their products, use social media and digital platforms to expand their businesses, and avail themselves of government schemes.

She also stressed the importance of raising awareness about the 112 helpline for women's safety.

The NCW remains committed to protecting women's rights and ensuring their safety, dignity and justice, the statement said.

The Commission aims to empower women at the grassroots by strengthening women's groups, enabling them to become self-reliant entrepreneurs and active participants in economic development, said the statement.