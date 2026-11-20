MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Emirates Islamic received Gold in the 'Excellence in Emiratization' category and Silver in the 'Best Leadership Succession Strategy' category Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

. Awards reinforce Emirates Islamic's focus on its people as a key part of the bank's continued growth and support

Dubai, November 2026: Emirates Islamic has won two awards at the Employee Happiness Awards 2026 finale. The bank received Gold in the 'Excellence in Emiratization' and Silver in the 'Best Leadership Succession Strategy' categories.

The awards recognise Emirates Islamic's continued commitment to building a people-first culture and its ambition to be an employer of choice. The recognition also reflects the bank's focus on developing UAE National talent and building a strong pipeline of future leaders.

Commenting on the achievement, Farida Mohammad Rafi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Emirates Islamic, said:“We are proud to receive these awards, which recognise the commitment and contribution of our people. The achievement reflects our continued focus on developing talent, creating meaningful opportunities for UAE Nationals and preparing future leaders in line with the ambitions of 'We the UAE 2031' vision. We remain committed to fostering a people-first culture and building an environment where our colleagues can thrive and contribute to the bank's long-term success.

The awards reinforce Emirates Islamic's focus on its people as a key part of the bank's continued growth and support its broader ambition to strengthen its position as an employer of choice. Previously the bank won two awards at the event in 2025: Gold for the 'Best Employee Driven Business Change' and Silver for the 'Best Women-in-Leadership Programme'.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 36 branches and 213 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic won“Middle East's Best Islamic Bank,”“UAE's Best Islamic Bank” and the“World's Best Sukuk Deal” during the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2026. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the“Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and“Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker's Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named 'Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World' and 'Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE' at the Global Finance – Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of 'The World's Best Islamic Digital Bank' at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.