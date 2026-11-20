MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hospital secures top honor in the Talent Empowerment Pioneers Category at the fourth edition of the award. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, November, 2026: Burjeel Hospital has won first place in the Talent Empowerment Pioneers Category at the fourth edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. During the ceremony honoring the winners, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, received the award from His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

The recognition highlights Burjeel's commitment to developing a skilled and supported healthcare workforce. It also reflects the wider priorities of Burjeel 2.0, which places strong emphasis on developing talent, strengthening clinical capabilities, and building a future-ready healthcare workforce. These efforts support the UAE's vision for a highly skilled and competitive labor market.

The Emirates Labour Market Award honors leading practices among private sector establishments and individuals across the country. Its fourth edition has expanded its focus to areas including innovation, the digital future, workforce wellbeing, and talent development. More than 33,000 applications were submitted by companies and individuals this year, according to MoHRE.

Dr. Shamsheer said:“The UAE has created an environment that encourages organizations to invest in people and contribute to the nation's progress. A strong healthcare workforce improves access to care, supports healthy communities, and contributes to the UAE's economic ambitions. This recognition reinforces our commitment to developing future-ready talent and strengthening healthcare capabilities to support long-term growth.”

Workforce development initiatives at Burjeel focus on ongoing training, professional development, and collaboration across clinical, nursing, allied health, administrative, and support departments. These efforts aim to strengthen staff capabilities, improve coordination across specialties, and enhance the quality and continuity of patient care.

Dr. Toufic Ata, Medical Director of Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi said:“Patients depend on the combined skills of an entire hospital team. When our colleagues have the training and support to grow in their roles, that strength is reflected in the care we provide. This recognition belongs to the clinicians and the teams working alongside them to keep care safe, reliable, and responsive. It encourages us to keep developing our people and raising our standards.”

The win builds on Burjeel Hospital's previous recognition at the second edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award in 2024, when it secured second place in the Health and Social Work category. LLH Hospital, also part of Burjeel Holdings, won first place in the same category. The Group continued its success at the third edition in 2025, securing two awards, including recognition for LLH Hospital Abu Dhabi in the Healthcare Company subcategory. These achievements reflect Burjeel Holdings' sustained focus on workforce development and creating supportive workplaces across its healthcare network.