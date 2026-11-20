MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Black Friday deals multiply, it's on consumers to look beyond the label and understand what features they are actually getting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday can be one of the best times of the year to buy a new television, but comparing seemingly similar models isn't always as straightforward as comparing screen size and price.

MiniLED technology has become increasingly prominent in the TV aisle, and as the technology becomes more standard it is appearing in more accessible models. But two televisions carrying the MiniLED name can offer substantially different sets of picture technologies and features.

It's important shoppers to look beyond the technology label and consider what they're actually getting for their money when shopping for a TV.

“A lower price can be attractive on Black Friday, but shoppers should make sure they're comparing like with like,” said Lindsay Takashima, Deputy General Manager of Hisense Canada.“MiniLED tells you something about how a TV is illuminated, but it doesn't tell you the whole story. MiniLED is an advanced TV technology that uses smaller-than-conventional LED lights, creating the flexibility to put more LEDs into the set for a brighter picture. Add in the glare-free screen for reducing reflections from external light sources and you have a TV that will reproduce a more life-like image that is brighter and has better contrast than any entry level MiniLED TVs that have begun to proliferate the market.”

With more lights installed in the TV panel, it produces brighter images, deeper blacks and stronger contrast, particularly in scenes that contain both bright and dark areas. But how that technology is used and is displayed can differ from TV to TV. Here are four things to look for when browsing for a MiniLED TV on Black Friday:

- MiniLED TVs use smaller diodes in their backlighting, but how that light is controlled matters. Quality MiniLED TVs incorporate a technology called Full Array Local Dimming which enables the set to turn the MiniLEDs on and off independently, greatly improving the contrast between light and dark areas of the image being displayed on the TV screen.- Backlighting is only part of the equation. Colour technology can also differentiate TVs that otherwise look similar on the shelf. The Costco-exclusive Hisense M75SR combines MiniLED with Hisense Hi-QLED technology, producing a wider spectrum of colours for more vivid, true-to-life images.- A television can look impressive in a darkened showroom or an online picture, but end up in a family room filled with windows, lamps and overhead lighting. A dual-layer surface with a low-reflection coating and matte finish will reduce glare and reflections on MiniLED TVs in bright viewing environments.- Before jumping at a Black Friday price, shoppers should compare the features they'll actually use: HDR compatibility, connectivity, gaming capabilities, smart-TV platform and audio, in addition to the display technology itself. Elevate the viewing experience with a TV that supports major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+, with adequate HDMI inputs features that will accommodate your viewing habits, like variable refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode.

The Hisense M75SR was designed to bring MiniLED technology to a broader range of consumers without stripping away features that contribute to the viewing experience. The series is offered in multiple screen sizes, including 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch models.

“Black Friday shouldn't just be about finding the television with the biggest discount,” said Mr. Takashima.“It's about finding the features that matter for how you actually watch TV. Spending a little time understanding what's behind the label can help shoppers make a much more informed comparison.”

The Hisense M75SR is only available through Costco Canada.

For more information, please visit hisense-canada.com. Join the conversation and connect with Hisense on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @HisenseCA, using the hashtag #HisenseCanada.

About Hisense Canada

Hisense Canada, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, soundbars, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, air conditioners, washers, dryers and commercial HVAC products. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment for three consecutive years (2023-2025). For four consecutive years (2022–2025), Hisense has been the No. 2 best-selling TV brand in Canada*, reflecting its dedication to innovation, performance and quality. As the Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation.

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Canada, unit sales for four consecutive years 2022-2025.

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Hisense Hi-QLED MiniLED AI TV - Roku TV

CONTACT: Kalvin Reid Hisense Canada 2892417936...