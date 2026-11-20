MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The footwear brand invites its Facebook community to celebrate their hardest-working feet, with four winners receiving a pair of FitVille shoes

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We thank our family, celebrate our friends, and recognize the people who make a difference in our lives. But what about the two things that carry us through it all? This Thanksgiving and Black Friday season, FitVille is encouraging everyone to show appreciation for the feet that carry them through every day with“The Unsung Hero Awards,” a fun campaign celebrating the often-overlooked heroes behind life's everyday moments.









From the morning commute and a full day at work to grocery shopping, walking the dog, and spending time with family, our feet are there through it all. Yet they rarely get a thank-you. FitVille is changing that with a campaign that brings the spirit of a formal awards ceremony to one of life's most overlooked everyday heroes.

At the heart of the campaign is a video following a pair of feet through a typical day, capturing the countless ways they keep us moving. As the day draws to a close, the scene shifts to a spotlight illuminating a trophy. Then comes the big reveal:“And the award goes to... YOUR FEET!” With its playful contrast between an ordinary day and a grand awards ceremony, the video delivers a simple message: it's time to recognize an unsung hero.

“Our feet are there for so many of life's everyday moments, yet we rarely stop to appreciate them,” said a FitVille spokesperson.“With The Unsung Hero Awards, we wanted to turn that simple insight into something fun and memorable-and remind people that caring for their feet is one way to thank them for everything they do.”

Which Award Would Your Feet Win?

FitVille is bringing the celebration to its Facebook community, inviting participants to nominate their own feet for one of four playful award categories:

- The Longest Day Award - For feet that keep going through the busiest days.

- The Adventure Seeker Award - For feet that accompany every new journey and discovery.

- The Always There Award - For feet that are there through life's everyday ups and downs.

- The Best Supporting Feet Award - For the unsung supporters behind everything we do.

To participate, visit FitVille's official Facebook page, find *The Unsung Hero Awards* campaign post, and comment with the award that best describes your feet, along with the story behind your choice.

The event opens at 8:00 a.m. PST on November 20, 2026, and closes at 9:00 p.m. PST on November 26, 2026. FitVille will select one winner for each award category from eligible entries. All four winners will be announced on November 28, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. PST, with each receiving a pair of FitVille shoes.

Through The Unsung Hero Awards, FitVille brings a fresh perspective to Thanksgiving appreciation, encouraging people to recognize the everyday efforts that often go unnoticed. During the busy Thanksgiving and Black Friday season, the campaign serves as a reminder that, for a brand focused on wide-fit comfort and supportive footwear, the feet carrying us through life deserve a little appreciation of their own.

For participation details and to enter The Unsung Hero Awards, visit the pinned post on FitVille's official Facebook page!

With all the walking, shopping, and holiday preparations this time of year, your feet deserve some extra comfort and care. This Thanksgiving, give your hardest-working pair some credit-through the Black Friday season and beyond. Enjoy 30% off at FitVille this Black Friday. Shop now to find your perfect pair! Even greater savings are coming November 27, when FitVille will launch a new round of Black Friday offers. Be sure to check back for the latest deals!

About FitVille

FitVille is a footwear brand focused on wide-fit comfort and supportive footwear. With an emphasis on fit, cushioning, and everyday support, FitVille develops footwear designed to help people move more comfortably through their daily lives.

For more information, visit thefitville.com.

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CEO: James D. Kuai

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