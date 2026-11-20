MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WattCycle meets industry professionals, customers and prospective partners at Booth C6820 as it builds its presence in the North American clean energy market









LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattCycle successfully concluded its participation in RE+ 2026, held November 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At Booth C6820 in the Central Hall, the company presented its LiFePO4 battery, inverter and energy storage solutions and met with industry professionals, customers and prospective business partners from across the clean energy sector. For WattCycle, the show was a full three days of introductions, technical conversations and market listening, and it added another step to the brand's effort to grow its presence in North America.

A Working Platform for the Clean Energy Industry

RE+ is North America's largest clean energy event, bringing together companies active in solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure and wind power. WattCycle took part to be seen and heard within that wider industry, not only within the battery category. The booth was arranged around three main product display zones, giving visitors a clear route through the range and a natural starting point for conversation with the team.

Product Displays Organized Around Real Energy Needs

WattCycle built its display around the situations in which people rely on stored energy. LiFePO4 battery solutions for recreational vehicles, marine systems and off-grid power stood alongside home energy storage systems and inverters designed for North American households, showing visitors how batteries and inverters work together as one system. Recent introductions, including an AI-enabled RV battery and two 32kWh home energy storage systems, were part of the display.

The exhibition gave visitors a chance to explore the product range, understand its key features and learn how each solution can support a different energy need, from a camper on the road to a boat on the water to a home preparing for the next outage.









Face-to-Face Exchanges on the Show Floor

Throughout the exhibition, the WattCycle team welcomed 4000+ visitors to Booth C6820 and took part in discussions about battery technologies, energy storage applications and the changing needs of the clean energy market. Team members walked visitors through product features and application setups, answered technical questions and listened to how people in different markets use and plan for stored energy. Visitors who followed the booth's Energy Discovery Journey moved through each display zone with the team on hand to explain what they were seeing.

These conversations were as useful to WattCycle as they were to visitors. They gave the team a firsthand view of what customers and installers are looking for, and a chance to exchange industry insights with people working across the sector.









Launch Sessions at the Booth

WattCycle also used the booth as a stage for two launch sessions held on consecutive afternoons. The first, on November 17 under the theme POWER WITHOUT LIMITS, centered on home energy storage and on making large-capacity systems simpler to install and easier to live with. The second, on November 18 under the theme FUTURE ENERGY, turned to the role of AI in battery management, with the AI-enabled RV battery at its center. Each session ran about half an hour and gave visitors an early look at where WattCycle's product development is heading, and the conversation continued with the team at the booth afterward.









Interactive Moments Along the Way

Alongside the product conversations, the booth offered lighter ways for visitors to engage with the brand. During the daily Power Hour lucky draw on November 17 and 18, visitors took a photo with a WattCycle prop and registered to enter. Others checked in at the booth for a photo and left with a WattCycle tote bag and an instant print, and visitors who shared photos or videos of the booth on social media and tagged @WattCycle received a branded cup or towel. Content creators were also invited to film at the booth and share their videos.

These moments kept the atmosphere relaxed and gave visitors another reason to stay, look around and talk with the team.

Early Steps Toward New Business Relationships

Among those who stopped by were distributors, installers and other prospective business partners. Meetings at the booth opened discussions about possible cooperation, and WattCycle's business team will continue those conversations after the show. Companies interested in the partner program the brand introduced ahead of RE+ can follow up with the team directly.

WattCycle sees these early contacts as the groundwork for future projects, not as finished agreements. The value of the week, in the company's view, lies in the relationships that can now be built on.

What WattCycle Said About the Show

"RE+ put us in the same room with installers, distributors and customers who told us plainly what they need from an energy storage system," said Steve, Chief Marketing Officer at WattCycle. "Those conversations help us shape our products and our support for the North American market. We are grateful to everyone who visited Booth C6820, and we look forward to building on the connections made in Las Vegas."

WattCycle will continue to take part in international clean energy events, develop partnerships with distributors and installers, and serve customers across a wide range of energy applications. North America remains a central focus, and the relationships formed at RE+ 2026 give the team a stronger base for that work.









About WattCycle

WattCycle is a global energy storage brand with 16 years of industry experience, focused on renewable energy solutions for residential, commercial and industrial, RV, marine, golf cart and off-grid applications. Its products are sold in more than 60 countries and regions, and the company holds more than 200 patents and has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise in China. WattCycle entered the U.S. market in 2023 and has since reached the top 10 of Amazon's U.S. lithium battery category and the number one spot in TEMU's lithium battery category. Warehouses in the United States, Europe and Australia, together with 24/7 technical support, back deliveries to customers and partners.

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