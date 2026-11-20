MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 46-store Irish retailer reports nearly €13 million more in annual online sales, with Rezolve Ai embedded in search and merchandising

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the infrastructure platform powering agentic commerce, today said its customer Intersport Elverys, a nationwide Irish sports retailer, grew online revenue by 42% and lifted online conversion by 58% after deploying Rezolve Ai's search and merchandising technology. The result comes as retailers enter the first agentic holiday season, with AI assistants sending shoppers to retailers' sites ready to buy.

Founded in 1847, Intersport Elverys is wholly Irish owned, with 46 stores and more than 700 employees. It belongs to the INTERSPORT international retail network, which reported €14.1 billion in global omnichannel sales in 2025 across 5,260 stores in 40 countries. The results relate to Intersport Elverys' online business.

Intersport Elverys previously managed online product placement by hand. Rezolve Ai automated merchandising across browsing and search, and the retailer reported these results, comparing its 2022 baseline with its most recent trading year:



Online conversion rose from 2.82% to 4.46%.

Annual online revenue rose from €31 million to €43.96 million, nearly €13 million more. The team now spends more of its time on commercial strategy.



The project was a finalist for Digital Transformation Project of the Year at the 2026 RTIH Innovation Awards.

“Automating that process has freed us up to focus on the bigger picture, and the results speak for themselves,” said Clemon Wiggins, Team Lead/Online Merchandiser at Intersport Elverys.

Adobe expects AI-referred traffic to US retail sites to grow 130% year on year this holiday season and found that AI-referred visits in September converted 90% better than other traffic.

“The first agentic holiday season will reward the retailers that turn demand into revenue, and our customers are already doing it,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai.“The investment case for specialist AI starts with the customer's economics. When we help a retailer convert more of the shoppers it already has, we earn a permanent place in how that business runs.”

“That is how durable relationships are built,” Wagner added.“We prove the value on one commercial task, then grow as customers bring more of their commerce onto our platform. I believe that is the strongest position anyone can hold in AI.”

Rezolve Ai Sits Inside the Daily Decisions That Drive Sales

Digital merchandising shapes which products shoppers see and how easily they find something to buy. Rezolve Ai places its technology inside those daily commercial decisions, and retailers can add RezolvePay, Rezolve Reward and Rezolve Insight through the same integration. Intersport Elverys plans to build on its existing deployment as further capabilities become available. Products are one of Rezolve Ai's three growth engines, alongside partner-led distribution and infrastructure licensing.

Performance figures are customer-reported comparisons of overall online trading in the periods identified above.

Read the full customer case study at

The November investor presentation is available on Rezolve Ai's investor relations website at

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce and engagement. Its technology helps retailers, brands, financial institutions and commerce platforms create intelligent, personalized customer experiences across search, discovery, engagement and transaction journeys.

Rezolve Ai's platform is designed to connect consumers, merchants, banks and payment providers through intelligent commerce infrastructure that makes customer interactions more relevant, measurable and valuable. Through its AI-powered commerce capabilities and Reward's financial engagement platform, Rezolve Ai is building the infrastructure for the next generation of personalized and agentic commerce.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about future platform adoption, customer relationships, expansion into additional capabilities, the development of agentic commerce, commercial opportunities and business growth.

These statements reflect management's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to customer purchasing and renewal decisions, implementation performance, retail trading conditions, competition and other risks described in Rezolve Ai's Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Results described for individual customers do not predict results for other deployments. Third-party data, forecasts and survey results have not been independently verified.