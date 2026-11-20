MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK” or the“Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, and other smart technologies, today announced key operational progress in its aerospace precision fastener business of obtaining EN9100:2018 certification.

After meeting stringent aerospace standards for structural reliability and precision, ZJK's subsidiary, ZhongKe Precision Components (Guangdong) Co. Ltd. (“Guangdong Subsidiary”), has obtained a certification of its aerospace quality management system under EN 9100:2018, a standard technically equivalent to AS 9100D and JISQ 9100:2016. Guangdong Subsidiary has established an end-to-end technical system across material selection, process design, precision machining, inspection, and validation. Leveraging its expertise in high-performance materials, including titanium alloys and superalloys, ZJK has made progress in relevant customer validation and related supply processes, laying a solid foundation for future volume ramp-up. The resources of Guangdong Subsidiary can also be drawn on to support ZJK's Sichuan manufacturing base in aerospace manufacturing.

ZJK's management stated,“Aerospace represents an attractive growth opportunity alongside our AI infrastructure business. Rigorous qualification standards create high entry barriers in aerospace fasteners. With EN 9100-certified capabilities in Guangdong and expertise in high-performance materials, we are well equipped to deepen customer collaborations and pursue future opportunities across the commercial space and low-altitude aviation markets.”

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, and other smart technologies. With over 15 years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled engineering team, highly automated CNC and precision manufacturing equipment, a diversified global customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts, turning and stamping parts, CNC machining and milling parts, high-precision structural components, and miniature Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) packaging. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These statements include the Company's plans to expand its aerospace fastener business, pursue opportunities in commercial space and low-altitude aviation, and develop aerospace applications as a source of future growth. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Relevant risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to satisfy customer qualification requirements, secure aerospace customer orders, and successfully expand production, as well as other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“likely to,”“propose,” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

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