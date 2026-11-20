MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN) (OTC Pink: HYTNF) (FSE: 85W0) (“”) and Peptide Development Labs Inc. (CSE: PEPT) (“”), further to their press release dated November 19, 2026, are pleased to announce that pursuant to a bulletin issued by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“”) on November 19, 2026, PEPT has now met all final listing requirements of the CSE. Common shares of PEPT (“”) will begin trading on the CSE at market open on November 20, 2026.

Arrangement

Under the statutory plan of arrangement involving HYTN and PEPT (the“ Arrangement”), the shareholders of HYTN received PEPT Common Shares by way of a share exchange, pursuant to which each existing share of HYTN held at 12:01 a.m. on November 17, 2026 (a“ HYTN Common Share”) was exchanged for one“new” share of HYTN (“ New HYTN Common Share”) and 0.0555555555555556 of a PEPT Common Share.

The CSE granted final acceptance of the Arrangement on November 19, 2026. PEPT Common Shares will begin trading on the CSE at market open on November 20, 2026.

Share Reclassification

As part of the Arrangement, HYTN reorganized its authorized share structure effective as at 12:01 a.m. on November 17, 2026 (the“ Reclassification”). Under the Reclassification, HYTN's existing common shares were redesignated as“Class A Common Shares” and a new class of“Class B Common Shares” was created, having rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions identical to those attaching to HYTN's common shares immediately prior to the Reclassification. Each outstanding Class A Common Share was then exchanged for one Class B Common Share, the Class A Common Shares were cancelled and eliminated from HYTN's authorized share structure, and the Class B Common Shares were redesignated as“Common Shares”, being the New HYTN Common Shares. Following the Reclassification, HYTN shareholders hold the same number of common shares of HYTN, in the same proportion, as they held immediately prior to the Reclassification.

The Arrangement, which included the Reclassification, was approved by HYTN shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of HYTN held on November 12, 2026. The record date for the Reclassification is November 17, 2026. The New HYTN Common Shares continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol“HYTN” with CUSIP 40443L203 and ISIN CA40443L2030, effective November 17, 2026.

Stock Symbols

New HYTN Common Shares trade on the CSE under HYTN's current ticker symbol of“HYTN”. The CUSIP number assigned to the New HYTN Common Shares is 40443L203 (ISIN: CA40443L2030).

PEPT Common Shares will trade on the CSE under the ticker symbol“PEPT”. The CUSIP number assigned to the PEPT Common Shares is 713467108 (ISIN: CA7134671089).

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN formulates, manufactures, markets, and sells premium products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids. HYTN's mission is to become the top provider of these products in all federally regulated markets. To achieve this, HYTN focuses on identifying market opportunities and quickly bringing its innovative products to market through its elevated development platform.

About Peptide Development Labs Inc.

PEPT is a Canadian pharmaceutical development company focused on advancing investigational peptide-based drug candidates through established regulatory pathways. PEPT's mission is to develop peptide candidates that may address defined areas of unmet clinical need within a conventional pharmaceutical framework. To achieve this, PEPT focuses on advancing its investigational subcutaneous BPC-157 drug candidate for refractory ligament disorders through GMP-controlled supply, pharmaceutical quality systems, physician-led access, structured data generation and formal clinical development.

For more information contact:

Elliot McKerr

Chief Executive Officer

HYTN Innovations Inc.

or

Fabian Monaco

Chief Executive Officer

Peptide Development Labs Inc.

HYTN Investor Relations:

1.866.590.9289

...

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“ forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated commencement of trading of PEPT Common Shares on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by the use of words such as“expects”,“intends”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“proposes”,“estimates”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“could” or similar expressions, including negative variations thereof, or statements that certain actions, events or results“will”,“may”,“would” or“should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, without limitation, that the PEPT Common Shares will commence trading on the CSE within the timeframe currently anticipated.

Although HYTN and PEPT believe that the expectations and assumptions underlying such forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date hereof, such expectations and assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and no assurance can be given that the events anticipated by such forward-looking information will transpire or occur within the timeframes anticipated.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that PEPT Common Shares do not commence trading on the CSE when anticipated; risks associated with early-stage drug development; regulatory risks, including those relating to clinical development pathways, approvals and compliance requirements; risks relating to reliance on third-party manufacturers, service providers and supply chains; operational and execution risks; intellectual property risks; and general economic, market and financing conditions.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors, assumptions and risks is not exhaustive. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties applicable to HYTN and PEPT is contained in HYTN's information circular dated October 16, 2026, and other public disclosure documents available under HYTN and PEPT's issuer profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and HYTN and PEPT undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.