







NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEVEL8 has announced its year-end Black Friday offer, headlined by the LEVEL8 Hegent Zipperless Suitcase, 20% off on the official LEVEL8 US website from November 1 through December 3, 2026, no code required. If you are finally replacing the case you have carried for years, the Hegent is a direct upgrade: it removes the zipper entirely and closes on a 6000-series aluminum frame with two TSA-approved locks. The rest of the design follows from that decision.

Zipper: Removed, Replaced by an Aluminum Frame

Every zippered case ends the same way: the slider catches, the teeth separate, and at some point the bag will not close at all. Hegent deletes the part. A 6000-series aluminum frame closes against two TSA-approved locks, and once both locks are engaged, the gap between frame and shell stays within 1 mm - roughly the thickness of a credit card (0.76 mm). Getting there took nearly a year and seven rounds of development, and the result is a case that shuts with a solid, audible click, so you know it is closed without looking down.









The corners are single castings rather than bolted-on pieces, which removes the joint that usually loosens first. In drop testing, a case weighted to 33 lb (15 kg) hit every corner, every face, and the wheels and still closed and rolled as it should. With no zipper track running around the shell, there is also no seam for dust or splash water to get in.

Interior: Y-Strap Compression, No Lost Depth

Zippered dividers look organized and quietly eat into usable packing depth. Hegent uses a movable compression panel with Y-straps instead: one hand tightens the straps across the clothing, and the panel lifts out of the way when it's time to pack. The straps hold up to 99 lb (45 kg) and the zinc-alloy buckle to 88 lb (40 kg) - far more than a packed week of clothing ever pulls against them, so the load stays compressed in transit and the shirts arrive pressed rather than rumpled. A fully enclosed compartment keeps documents and personal items private, while a transparent water-resistant TPU bag keeps toiletries or a damp gym shirt separate from everything else.









In numbers, the 20-inch Hegent measures 22 × 15 × 9 inches (56 × 38.5 × 23 cm) including handle and wheels, weighs 10 lb (4.5 kg), and holds 38 liters - LEVEL8 sizes it for three to five days of clothing.

Wheels: S-Tek Spinners, Quiet on Rough Pavement

S-Tek targets the three ways a wheel usually fails: a bearing that rattles, a tread that wears unevenly, and a case that pulls to one side once it is loaded. The bearings are high-density, so the spinner turns without the shimmy you feel in your wrist by the end of a terminal. The tread is cast in one piece, so there is no seam to split, and after 276,000 test cycles it had worn by less than 0.08 in (2 mm) - the wheel keeps its round shape instead of squaring off. A reinforced outer ring holds the case steady under load, and each wheel is rated above 220 lb (100 kg), roughly 30 times what a packed carry-on places on any single wheel. SGS measured the roll at about 45 dB(A) at one meter, quiet enough to cross a hotel lobby before anyone is awake. The four-stage telescopic handle adjusts to your height, so the case follows your hand instead of fighting it.

Shell: 100% Polycarbonate, Built to Be Scuffed

A zipperless case is only worth having if the rest of it survives the handling. The 100% polycarbonate shell keeps the weight down and takes the scuffs that come with overhead bins and baggage belts without showing them the next morning. Minimalist lines, metallic trim, and a frosted finish keep it looking professional in a meeting rather than loud. LEVEL8 's lifetime warranty covers functional components, including the shell, wheels, and handles.

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Brand: Building Luggage Since 2008

None of this arrived by accident, and none of it is how the category usually works. Most luggage is assembled rather than engineered. Hegent worked the other way around. The frame, the wheels, and the compression system were developed in-house, prototyped repeatedly, and tested until something failed. That is where those numbers come from - and it is the difference between a case that was specified and one that was designed.

That difference is the brand. Engineering shows up in parts that were rethought rather than sourced. LEVEL8 made its name with a patented laptop compartment built around 230 shock-absorbing points, and eighteen international design awards later - the company still treats a suitcase as a tool, where every detail has to earn its place. Hegent carries that discipline into a different problem: not a debut, but a continuation of how the company has always built.

Offer: 20% Off Through December 3

The discount runs on the official LEVEL8 US website, covering Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the travel-planning weeks between - a reasonable window to replace the old bag before the next round of trips, and to shop directly at the LEVEL8 Hegent product page.

Contact Person: Jade.wang

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

