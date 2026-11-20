MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 20, Xunce (3317.HK) announced that it will be included as a constituent of the Hang Seng TECH Index, with effect from 7 December 2026.









The inclusion of the Company as a constituent of the Hang Seng TECH Index represents recognition from capital markets of the Group's overall strength, in particular its technological attributes and revenue growth potential, and will help to further broaden the Company's investor base, enhance the liquidity and investment value of its H Shares, and strengthen its brand influence.The market anticipates that, following its inclusion in the index, the company is likely to continue attracting passive fund allocations, thereby laying a solid capital foundation for its future business expansion.

Focusing on AI Data Infrastructure, Xunce Enters a Period of Rapid Growth

Starting with data governance in the asset management industry, Xunce has gradually expanded its capabilities to 11 high-barrier, high-value sectors, including finance, telecommunications, energy, high-end manufacturing, healthcare, robotics, and smart vehicles. The company has developed over 400 functional modules and refined three core technological advantages: millisecond- and second-level real-time response, 100% accurate data processing, and data tokenization. By bridging computing power with algorithms, Xuncetakes full responsibility for its clients' business outcomes.

Leveraging its differentiated competitive advantages, Xunce is not only replicating and implementing TokenOS across industries but also steadily advancing the global expansion of TokenOS while actively expanding its overseas operations. Since the beginning of this year, the company has partnered with a European digital service provider to drive the deployment of TokenOS in Europe; it has also established subsidiaries in Japan and Singapore and continues to increase its investment in the European and Southeast Asian markets.

The company's fundamentals are on a high-growth trajectory: revenue growth has been achieved for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025; in the first half of 2026, revenue reached 967 million, a year-over-year increase of 389%, while net profit attributable to shareholders of 72.51 million, marked the company's first profitable first half-year. The company's ability to implement AI-to-B applications continues to be validated, and the Token business has emerged as a new growth engine.

Building a Full-Funnel Closed-Loop AI-to-B Ecosystem: Significant Future Growth Potential Is Evident

As China's leading provider of real-time AI data infrastructure and analytics services, Xunce delivers integrated AI deployments to enterprise clients through its full-funnel product and service ecosystem-"computing power + data + Token + models + applications"-continuously creating strategic and business value.

Specifically, the underlying AIDP transforms raw, dispersed data resources into high-quality data assets; TokenOS refines enterprise private data into high-quality scenario-based Tokens, addressing "data usability"; TokenCloud provides model training, deployment, and computing power support; and the top-level TokenRouters are responsible for matching and routing model capabilities with scenario-based Tokens. Through layer-by-layer synergy, these components form a complete, end-to-end closed loop from data to applications.

In terms of development strategy, Xunce has established a "four-stage transition" strategic evolution path for its AI data infrastructure: starting with data governance (1.0), progressing through the tokenization transition (2.0), advancing toward a global token exchange platform (3.0), and accelerating the training and large-scale deployment of enterprise-level small models (4.0) to complete the "last mile" of AI implementation, demonstrating significant future growth potential.

Passive inflows are expected, and the investment value is gaining further recognition

Beyond strong fundamentals, the investment value has gained further recognition. The Hang Seng TECH Index has been revised to introduce a two-stream selection mechanism based on "market value"and "sales growth", and the number of constituent stocks will be expanded from 30 to 50. Such revision has further enhanced the representativeness, inclusiveness and investability of the index. It has transformed the index from one focusing on internet platforms into a core benchmark covering the full spectrum of technology assets, including artificial intelligence, advanced hardware, robotics and automation, cloud computing and cutting-edge technologies.

Following its inclusion as a constituent of the Hang Seng TECH Index, Xunce is expected to continue attracting passive fund allocations, further broadening its investor base and enhancing the liquidity and investment value of its H-shares.A report by GF Securities noted that as of September of this year, the assets under management of products passively tracking the Hang Seng Tech Index totaled approximately $37.1 billion. Based on simulated weightings, the allocation requirements for the 20 newly added constituents amount to $3.71 billion, equivalent to approximately HK$29.1 billion.

So far this year, the company has been included in the Hang Seng Composite Index and the Stock Connect program, drawing increased attention from southbound capital; it has also been included in the HKEX Tech 100 Index, attracting passive fund allocations, and has thus benefited from multiple positive factors in terms of capital inflows.

This inclusion as a constituent of the Hang Seng TECH Index marks not only a new starting point for Xunce to connect with a broader capital platform but is also expected to create a synergistic effect among passive fund allocation, liquidity, and brand influence. As demand for passive fund allocation grows, Xunce is poised to establish a virtuous cycle between business expansion and capital operations, continuously unlocking long-term value in the AI data infrastructure sector.

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