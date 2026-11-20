MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CLIFTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS) and Armorer Labs, a cybersecurity company focused on securing AI-enabled and cloud-native environments, today announced a new collaboration to support the ongoing development of community-driven cybersecurity guidance and resources.

Through a CIS Controls® Contributor Agreement, Armorer Labs will work alongside CIS subject matter experts and the broader cybersecurity community to contribute technical expertise, content, and implementation guidance that help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity programs.

The collaboration will initially focus on software asset management, helping address one of the most persistent challenges facing organizations: maintaining an accurate understanding of the software and services operating across their environments. As enterprises continue to adopt cloud services, SaaS applications, AI technologies, and emerging platforms, effective asset management remains a critical foundation for cybersecurity and risk management. The organizations also anticipate future collaboration around enterprise asset management to help security teams gain greater visibility into the devices, systems, and technologies operating across modern environments.

“Collaboration with cybersecurity practitioners and innovators helps ensure the CIS Critical Security Controls remain practical and relevant for today's security challenges,” said Phyllis Lee, CIS Vice President of Security Best Practices Content Development.“We're excited to welcome Armorer Labs as a contributor and look forward to working together on tools that will help organizations better manage software assets, understand emerging technologies, and reduce risk.”

The collaboration comes at a time when organizations are evaluating how to securely adopt AI technologies while maintaining effective cyber risk management practices.

"We're honored to partner with CIS and contribute to resources that security teams around the world rely on every day," said Cristian Leo, Co-Founder and CTO of Armorer Labs. "As organizations rapidly adopt AI applications and agents alongside traditional software, maintaining visibility into what is operating across the enterprise becomes increasingly complex. By working with CIS, we can help develop practical approaches that give defenders greater clarity and control over their environments."

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing actionable cybersecurity best practices through community expertise, research, and real-world implementation experience, while helping organizations address the security challenges introduced by increasingly intelligent and interconnected technologies.

To learn more and/or to schedule an interview with a CIS Controls subject matter expert about the new collaboration, reach out to....

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About CIS:

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks®, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

About Armorer Labs:

Armorer Labs develops security solutions designed to help organizations secure modern computing environments, including AI-powered systems, cloud infrastructure, and emerging technologies. The company focuses on providing organizations with greater insight into and control over increasingly complex technology ecosystems. Learn more at Armorer Labs.

Kelly Wyland

Center for Internet Security

+1 518-256-6978

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CIS, Armorer Labs Announce Collaboration to Advance Cybersecurity Best Practices News Provided By Center for Internet Security November 20, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Science, Technology



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