Lightspeed Insight Screen Time wins Product of the Year

The Platinum win recognizes verified, grade-level data on how students use school-issued devices, for districts answering parents, boards, and legislators.

- James Rothenberger, Oley Valley School DistrictAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lightspeed Systems, which protects more than 25 million students across 35,000 schools in 47 countries, has won a Platinum award in THE Journal's 2026 Product of the Year Awards for the Lightspeed InsightTM Screen Time Dashboard. The Dashboard took Platinum in the Network Management, Analysis and Monitoring Tool category.Screen time is now one of the most debated topics in K-12. Parents ask about it, legislators write bills about it, and the press covers it. Most districts have a policy. Far fewer can show what actually happens on a school-issued device.The Screen Time Dashboard, part of Lightspeed InsightTM, closes that gap. It gives district leaders one verified view of how students use school-issued devices, in real time and without manual reporting. It counts active use only, so idle time and background noise stay out of the numbers.What districts get from the Screen Time DashboardDistricts using the Screen Time Dashboard can see:● Grade-level detail. Active device time by grade, so the conversation starts with real numbers instead of a district-wide guess.● Instructional and non-instructional use. Learning and productivity apps shown separately from social media and entertainment.● Campus and app views. The campuses and apps that drive the most screen time, ranked.● National benchmarks. A district's numbers set against similarly sized peers.● 3rd-party validation. Integration with the EdTech Index, 1EdTech, and SDPC puts critical information about each app's security, privacy, accessibility, and efficacy alongside screen time minutes to validate screen time value and impact.What the data showsAcross the 2025-26 school year, students averaged 52 minutes a day on school-issued devices, and more than 70% of that time went to learning and productivity tools. That is a calmer picture than many districts expected, and now they can prove it.Screen Time in the Lightspeed Parent Portal became generally available on July 15, 2026, so districts can bring the same facts to families.District voicesFor James Rothenberger, Director of Information Technology at Oley Valley School District in Pennsylvania, the data changed the conversation. "We were surprised that our screen time data was much different than what we were being told by parents," he said. "The grade-level information allows us the appropriate data to give to the school board. It allows us to present actual data instead of guessing. We can have real conversations based on real data."Erin Whittington, Infrastructure Applications Specialist at Hamilton Southeastern School District, uses it to look at how devices support instruction. "This screen time data gives us insight into how devices are used by students, and allows us to modify curriculum," she said."Balanced and purposeful use of technology has been a K-12 conversation for years, but most districts have had a policy to point to, not proof," said Amy Bennett, Chief of Staff, Lightspeed Systems. "We built the Screen Time Dashboard to give leaders real data they can take into a board meeting or a parent conversation with confidence. Having THE Journal recognize it means a lot to our team."About the awardTHE Journal's Product of the Year Awards, now in their sixth year, honor outstanding product development achievements by education technology manufacturers and suppliers. This year, 16 companies were recognized across multiple categories. The full list of winners is on THE Journal's Product of the Year page."Congratulations to all of our 2026 Product of the Year Award winners," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of THE Journal.Districts can learn more about the Screen Time Dashboard at lightspeedsystems/screen-time.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 27 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the governance and guardrails that make technology work for schools - keeping students safe and engaged; technology compliant and easily managed; and resources secure and optimized. Its cloud-managed platform unites web filtering, student safety, classroom management, device management, and ed-tech analytics, giving schools visibility, control, and proof across every app, device, and AI tool. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 25 million students across 35,000 schools in 47 countries. Learn more at lightspeedsystems.

Amy Bennett

Chief of Staff, Lightspeed Systems

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Lightspeed Insight Screen Time Dashboard Wins THE Journal Platinum Award News Provided By Lightspeed Systems November 20, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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