Rendering of the Shriners Children's Research Institute at Science Square Labs in Atlanta.

Investment expected to create 470 jobs and advance pediatric research and innovation in Fulton County

- Kwanza Hall, chair of Develop Fulton

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Develop Fulton Board of Directors unanimously approved a resolution to advance $3.5 million in state grant funding to support Shriners Children's Research Institute at Science Square Labs in Atlanta during its Nov. 17 board meeting. Shriners Children's first global research and development facility represents more than $153 million in private investment and is expected to create approximately 470 net-new, full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $152,287, plus benefits.

Shriners Children's is a nonprofit pediatric specialty healthcare system that provides care, conducts research and educates medical professionals. Its specialties include orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions, burns, spinal cord injury rehabilitation, and cleft lip and palate. The funding would help offset the cost of machinery and equipment for the institute's research and development facility, which will occupy approximately 150,000 square feet at 101 Nerem Street NW.

“This investment brings 470 new jobs to Fulton County and gives researchers a place to tackle some of the most complex challenges in pediatric medicine,” said Kwanza Hall, chair of Develop Fulton.“It is a dynamic and exciting project that can expand career opportunities here in Fulton County while improving care for children far beyond Georgia.”

The board's action Tuesday authorizes Develop Fulton to execute the documents needed to pursue and use funding through Georgia's Regional Economic Business Assistance (REBA) program. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs administers the program, and grants are provided through a local development authority.

“This generous support helps us advance our vision for a research institute that brings together talented investigators, meaningful partnerships and innovative ideas in service of children and families,” said Alison Cernich, Ph.D., ABPP-CN, director of Shriners Children's Research Institute.“Atlanta offers tremendous opportunities for collaboration, and we look forward to building connections that strengthen pediatric research both here and around the world.”

Gov. Brian P. Kemp first announced the institute in July 2025. Located near Georgia Tech's North Avenue Research Area, the institute will bring together researchers and engineers to develop new treatments and technologies for children. Shriners Children's has identified opportunities to collaborate with Georgia Tech and Emory University and expects to recruit for roles in cell and gene therapies, robotics, artificial intelligence, medical devices, biologics and data informatics, as well as administrative and support positions.

“This investment helps accelerate a vision that has been decades in the making,” said Marc Lalande, Ph.D., Shriners Children's vice president of research programs.“Shriners Children's has a long history of advancing discoveries that improve the lives of children, and this generous gift helps us build on that legacy by strengthening the Shriners Children's Research Institute and creating new opportunities for scientific discovery and collaboration.”

Learn more about Shriners Children's Research Institute at shrinerschildrens.

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About Develop Fulton

The Development Authority of Fulton County (Develop Fulton) works to strengthen Fulton County's economy by supporting projects that create jobs, expand the tax base, and enhance communities. Through strategic partnerships, Develop Fulton helps advance developments that position the county for sustained economic success.



About Shriners Children's

Shriners Children's improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.

Erik Burton

Profile Marketing & Public Relations

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Develop Fulton Approves $3.5 Million in Grant Support for $153 Million Shriners Children's Research Institute News Provided By Profile Marketing & Public Relations November 20, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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