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The Old Inn on the Green (Photo Credit: Jim Scherer)

NightWood at The Mount (Photo Credit: 1Berkshire)

All aboard the Tinseliner Train (Photo Credit: Hoosac Valley Train Rides Berkshire Scenic Railway)

Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Market (Photo Credit: Stephanie Zollshan Photography)

From Thanksgiving feasts and cozy countryside escapes to dazzling lights and cultural treasures, discover reasons to be grateful in the Berkshires this season

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Thanksgiving approaches, The Berkshires of western Massachusetts offers a bountiful blend of autumn warmth and festive seasonal magic. Picturesque villages, scenic mountain views, farm-to-table feasts, and world-class arts make November the ideal time for a retreat - whether you are planning a family reunion, a romantic getaway, or a cozy weekend escape.Celebrate the region's agricultural roots by gathering locally crafted delights for your holiday spread. Berkshire Grown's Winter Farmers Markets feature fresh seasonal produce and artisanal treats at Great Barrington's Housatonic Community Center on Saturday, November 21st, and Williamstown Elementary School on Sunday, November 22nd. Pair your meal with regional wines and spirits from Balderdash Cellars and Berkshire Mountain Distillery to bring an authentic local taste to your table.Prefer to leave the cooking to the experts? Enjoy a stress-free meal at the iconic Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, savor a five-course feast from The Old Inn on the Green in New Marlborough (they also have tasty take-out options) or enjoy the welcoming and memorable atmosphere of the Dream Away Lodge in Becket. Otto's Kitchen + Comfort in Pittsfield offers a pay-what-you-can Thanksgiving Community Dinner on November 19th. Everyone is welcome at our table in the Berkshires.Few destinations capture the warm magic of Thanksgiving quite like Stockbridge, where legendary illustrator Norman Rockwell captured iconic slices of American family life. His famous painting "Freedom from Want" featuring a family gathered around a turkey feast, remains a timeless symbol of togetherness. Step into his world at the Norman Rockwell Museum, where the festive exhibition One Season, Many Lights: A Holiday Celebration opens November 21st, celebrating gratitude and generosity through art. Afterward, take a leisurely stroll down Stockbridge's historic Main Street to soak in the real-life inspirations behind Rockwell's timeless work.Travel back in time at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, hosting Thanksgiving on the Farm from November 27th – 29th. Explore historic round barns, take in serene countryside views, and connect with nature. On Friday, November 27th, skip the frantic retail crowds for the village's Green Friday Hikes along the Farm & Forest Trail-a refreshing alternative to the Black Friday madness! Afterwards, hunt for unique handmade gifts and regional craft treasures at the on-site Shaker Mercantile.Nature enthusiasts can explore Mass Audubon's Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox during their guided Thankful for Beavers Hikes, learning about local wetland habitats amidst peaceful fall foliage. Discover even more outdoor itineraries at berkshiresoutside.As late November unfolds, luminous displays illuminate the countryside. At The Mount in Lenox, the immersive NightWood walk transforms the woods with captivating light and soundscapes starting November 21st. Nearby at Naumkeag in Stockbridge, Winterlights opens November 27th, bathing historic formal gardens in thousands of glittering bulbs. For an enchanting evening stroll, experience the HomeFarm 100 Acre Luminary Walk. Nearby communities across Northern Berkshires-including Adams and North Adams-also host traditional town tree lighting throughout Thanksgiving weekend, offering warm community cheer for all ages.The festive celebrations continue across the region: the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield hosts its annual Festival of Trees beginning November 20th with this year's theme, Let's Play. Up north, ride the Berkshire Scenic Railway's nostalgic Tinseliner starting November 27th for holiday music and a visit from Santa. On November 28th, the Colonial Theatre (via Berkshire Theatre Group) hosts The Light Before Christmas, an inspiring candlelight concert by the Trek Track Collective.Kick off your holiday shopping by discovering independent boutiques, art galleries, and bookshops throughout Great Barrington, Lenox, West Stockbridge, and Williamstown. During Small Business Weekend (November 27th – 29th), Downtown Pittsfield offers a digital passport program-shop and dine locally for a chance to win downtown gift cards!Beyond scheduled events, late autumn invites you to enjoy simple pleasures: crisp morning hikes, fireside relaxation, and quiet moments enjoying regional craft brews as the landscape shifts into serene late-fall beauty.Whether you are gathering for a traditional feast, taking in the arts, or exploring festive light displays, the Berkshires offer endless reasons to give thanks this November.Additional information about group travel, accommodations, attractions, dining and itinerary planning is available through 1Berkshire's official tourism resource, berkshires.About The Berkshires:Less than three hours from New York City and Boston, the Berkshires offer culture and adventure year-round. The surrounding mountains provide plenty of opportunity for outdoor excursions in all seasons while world class culture and entertainment, along with a deeply rooted food culture and an array of lodging options amidst picturesque towns, set this region apart. The Berkshires is a picturesque rural destination with a cultural scene to rival far larger urban dwellings. For more info visit berkshires.About 1Berkshire:1Berkshire is a county-wide marketing and economic development organization that works to simultaneously preserve, position, and promote Berkshire County's profound sense of place. Its mission is to advance Berkshire County's economy by advocating for the business community and attracting visitors. Powered by membership, 1Berkshire provides programs that connect businesses with resources and potential customers, as well as develop future leaders and support entrepreneurs. For more information, visit 1BerkshireFor more information about 1Berkshire (the regional tourism and economic development organization) visitIG: @visittheberkshires | FB: VisitTheBerkshires | X/T: @BerkshiresTodayY: @theberkshiresofwesternma |TikTok: @visittheberkshires

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

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Give Thanks for the Berkshires This November News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. November 20, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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