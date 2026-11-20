Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences

Rachel Blumberg

Blumberg Honored in Prestigious“Woman of the Year – Government or Non-Profit” Category

- Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai ResidencesBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rachel Blumberg, President and CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton, a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, has won a Bronze StevieAward in the Woman of the Year – Government or Non-Profit category of the 23rd annual StevieAwards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business is one of the world's premier awards programs recognizing the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs and employees, as well as the organizations they lead.The Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements were revealed Monday, November 16, at a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Blumberg attended the ceremony alongside several Sinai Residences colleagues and two of her daughters.Finalists were announced in September. The 2026 competition attracted more than 1,500 nominations submitted by organizations and individuals in 56 nations, with winners honored for achievements in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Startup of the Year and Women-Run Workplace of the Year. More than 210 business professionals serving on eight specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners.“I've had the pleasure of serving America's most vulnerable population since I was 18 years old. 32 years later, it is still the most rewarding career I could have ever asked for,” said Blumberg.“On one end, I have the privilege of serving the elderly, like Millie, 107 years 'young.' On the other hand, I love mentoring and empowering the next generation of female leaders. For me, true leadership isn't just about what we accomplish. It's about what we leave behind and who we lift up along the way.”Blumberg has served as President and CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences for more than five years, leading the organization through a period of significant growth, operational excellence and increased national visibility. Under her leadership, Sinai Residences has continued to advance its commitment to exceptional senior living, innovative programming, resident wellbeing and an organizational culture centered on compassion, dignity and service.Blumberg has also helped establish Sinai Residences as a nationally recognized workplace. The organization has twice earned the #1 ranking as Best Place to Work in America for Aging Services in the Small/Medium Category, reflecting Blumberg's commitment to workplace culture, transparency and the dignity of every employee.Beyond Sinai Residences, Blumberg has become an influential voice within the senior living industry. She has served on the LeadingAge Southeast Board of Directors since 2022 and, in 2021, founded the organization's first Women's Leadership Network. The network has since grown into a prominent cohort of female executives in senior living and a model for fostering leadership, mentorship and professional connection across the industry.Blumberg has also used her voice to advocate on issues affecting both the senior living workforce and the broader community. Most recently, she has worked alongside Haitian employees and community members to advocate for protections related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS), meeting with lawmakers, engaging the media and working within the senior living industry to highlight the impact of policy decisions on employees and families.Her leadership and advocacy have earned recognition both within and beyond the senior living industry. Earlier this month, Blumberg was recognized by Miss Universe Haiti as a Woman of Impact for her advocacy on behalf of Haitian employees and the broader Haitian community. In May 2026, Blumberg was also inducted into the prestigious McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor, recognizing her leadership and contributions to the senior living field.In addition to her board service, Blumberg is an active member of the LeadingAge Southeast Political Action Committee and has participated in advocacy efforts in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., focused on public policy affecting senior care and the aging-services sector.To learn more about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, visit: .About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai's progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at .

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

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Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton President & CEO Rachel Blumberg Wins 2026 Bronze Stevie® Award News Provided By BlueIvy Communications November 20, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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