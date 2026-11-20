FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting

Marina Nicola | Director of Client Operations

FEDCON says its systems, services for clients, and operating platforms all worked perfectly over the past week

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FEDCON (FEDCON ) says its systems, services for clients, and operating platforms all worked perfectly over the past week. They didn't go down once, which is impressive since a lot of other big cloud networks, like Microsoft, had major outages. This shows that FEDCON's systems can handle problems and keep running smoothly.The big problems we've been seeing lately show that businesses are too reliant on cloud services from outside companies. But FEDCON didn't have any issues because it has always made sure to control its own infrastructure. By building and managing its own technology systems, FEDCON doesn't have to depend on other companies' cloud services, which can fail and cause big problems all over the world. This means FEDCON can keep running smoothly even when others can't. It's a big advantage to have this kind of independence, and it's why FEDCON was able to keep operating without any hitches.FEDCON operates on mostly proprietary infrastructure, which means it has complete control over its information, safety, and daily operations. This keeps the company and the people involved with it safe from problems that might come from the vendors they work with upstream.FEDCON is urging its clients and others in the industry to take a close look at how they're set up. They think companies should try to rely less on cloud products from other providers and instead build their own technology systems. By doing this, businesses can avoid being too dependent on others and reduce the risk of their whole system coming to a halt. This way, they can keep control over their operations, no matter what's happening in the tech world. It's about being self-sufficient and not having to worry about someone else's problems affecting them.FEDCON is still committed to setting the standard, offering strong and reliable service while helping companies create systems that can withstand challenges and work independently.To learn more about FEDCON and the infrastructure solutions they offer on their own, go to FEDCON.

Marina Nicola

FEDCON

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FEDCON Reports Uninterrupted Operations Amidst Major Global Cloud Outages, Validates Independent Infrastructure Strategy News Provided By Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC November 20, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics



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