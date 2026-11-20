Thomas Lucas (left) with Richard Hunt (right) in 2009, displaying a print pulled directly from Hunt's etched silicon bronze medallion plate destined for a church baptismal pool in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Richard Hunt signing a lithograph created in collaboration with printer Thomas Lucas, 2020.

The logo was designed by Thomas Lucas and inspired by a print Richard Hunt created of his traced hand.

Supported by a $10,000 Matching Grant from the Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation, the Artist Residency Honors the Celebrated Sculptor's Graphic Arts Legacy.

- Jon Ott, Executive Director of the Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Chicago State University (CSU) Department of Art and Design, in partnership with the Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation (RHLF), proudly announces the establishment of the Richard Hunt Printmaking Fellowship. Supervised by CSU Department Chair and Master Printer Thomas Lucas, the fellowship is backed by a $10,000 matching grant from the Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation, securing the program at Illinois' only U.S. Department of Education designated 4-year Predominantly Black Institution.

The initiative honors the enduring legacy of Richard Hunt (1935–2023), world-renowned sculptor whose exploration of linear-spatial tension and metamorphosis extended dynamically into two-dimensional printmaking. While globally celebrated for his steel and bronze sculptures, Hunt maintained a prolific print studio practice that synthesized technical mastery with organic intuition.

“Printmaking was a vital yet often understated extension of Richard's sculptural vision,” says Jon Ott, Executive Director of the Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation.“By establishing the Richard Hunt Printmaking Fellowship at Chicago State University alongside our trusted partner Thomas Lucas, we are honoring Richard's lifelong commitment to mentorship, creative experimentation, and empowering the next generation of artists.”

RICHARD HUNT THE PRINTMAKER

Richard Hunt's first lithographs were pulled from the School of the Art Institute press in the 1950s when he was a student there. In 1965, Hunt was awarded a Ford Foundation fellowship at the Tamarind Lithography Workshop in Los Angeles, where he collaborated with Kenneth Tyler to produce his celebrated eight-print suite, "Details," alongside 17 independent lithographs, mastering techniques like greasy tusche washes and acid tint to translate spatial compression, linear contours, and sculptural depth onto paper.

Throughout his career, Hunt partnered with premier workshops-including Robert Blackburn's Printmaking Workshop and Procuniar Workshop in New York, Landfall Press in Chicago, and Lakeside Studio in Michigan-expanding his range into screenprints, carborundum intaglio, relief prints, and handmade paper works. Hunt's graphic works served as both autonomous expressions and dynamic two-dimensional dialogues with his direct-metal sculptures.

HONORING A SHARED LEGACY

Beginning in 2001, Hunt worked extensively with Master Printer Thomas Lucas across various lithographic and experimental print projects at Hummingbird Press Editions in Chicago. The press earned its name because Lucas would continually return to Richard Hunt's studio, drawn back time and again like a hummingbird to nectar. Their projects notably include a relief print series by Hunt-two small editions of six pulled directly from etched silicon bronze medallion plates destined for a church baptismal pool. In addition, Lucas worked with Hunt to produce an expansive 24 x 36 inch collagraphic intaglio impression.

“Richard's printmaking process mirrored his sculptural philosophy,” notes Thomas Lucas.“By launching this fellowship at CSU, we carry forward his belief in artistic experimentation, mentorship, and making the print studio an engine for community uplift and technical innovation.”

In addition, Hunt's monumental, 50-foot tall, stainless steel sculpture, "Building Growing" (2012), remains permanently installed on CSU's campus outside the Gwendolyn Brooks Library.

EDUCATIONAL IMPACT

Central to the fellowship is the transformational impact on undergraduate students. Student assistants work side-by-side with visiting artists and master printers in the CSU Printmaking Workshop, gaining direct mentorship and real-world studio experience. By observing firsthand how established creators conceptualize and execute complex works, students acquire crucial tools and professional pathways to propel their own artistic careers.

MISSION AND CORE PILLARS

The Richard Hunt Printmaking Fellowship operates as a professional studio hub committed to interdisciplinary learning, creative freedom, and public engagement. Its framework is guided by four foundational pillars:

-- Public Engagement: Echoing Hunt's assertion that art belongs in everyday public spaces, the fellowship fosters interactive educational experiences uniting visiting artists, students, art patrons, and the broader South Side Chicago community on campus.

-- Social Uplift: By sharing professional equipment, expertise, and studio space within a higher education setting, the program serves under-resourced arts communities and advances Hunt's vision of social and spiritual ascension.

-- Interdisciplinary Exchange: The program encourages cross-pollination across artistic media, bridging traditional print processes with digital and experimental hybrid approaches.

-- Creative Freedom: Prominent visiting artists from diverse creative backgrounds are invited to campus for residencies lasting up to one week to pursue ambitious, open-form projects.

THE ARTIST IN RESIDENCY EXPERIENCE

Selected fellowship residents receive comprehensive support in the CSU Printmaking Workshop to focus entirely on visual exploration and technical innovation:

--Round-trip transportation, lodging, meals, studio materials, and an honorarium;

--Master printer supervision by Thomas Lucas and dedicated assistance from CSU art students;

--Access to specialized studio equipment, including a printing press donated by acclaimed artist Kerry James Marshall;

--Post-residency edition production, where final print editions are shared equally between the artist and the fellowship program.

Proceeds from print sales are reinvested directly into the fellowship fund to support future resident artists. CSU students can inquire about the Richard Hunt Printmaking Fellowship by contacting Thomas Lucas at....

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ABOUT RICHARD HUNT

Richard Hunt (1935-2023) was a celebrated American metal sculptor who was the subject of more than 250 solo exhibitions, more than 500 group exhibitions, and featured as the first African American sculptor to have a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in 1971. His artworks are notable for widespread presence in more than 130 museum collections. Hunt made the largest contribution to public sculpture in the United States, with more than 160 commissions gracing prominent locations in 24 states and Washington, D.C.

ABOUT THE RICHARD HUNT LEGACY FOUNDATION

The Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that advances public awareness, education, and appreciation of the art and life of American sculptor Richard Hunt. The Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation's vision is to ensure that future generations fully appreciate Richard Hunt by encouraging, inspiring, facilitating, educating, and supporting the public's understanding of his work and his place in American and art history. In addition, the foundation aims to inspire the next generation of sculptors and artists.

ABOUT THE CSU DEPARTMENT OF ART AND DESIGN

The Department of Art and Design at Chicago State University offers rigorous academic and practical training in visual arts, dedicated to cultivating creative leadership, community engagement, and cultural preservation within a Predominantly Black Institution setting.

Molly Ott

Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation

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Chicago State University and Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation Announce the Richard Hunt Printmaking Fellowship News Provided By Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation November 20, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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