MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tru NeuroCare, a Knoxville-based adult neurology practice led by board-certified neurologist Dr. Lalitha Battineni, has been named a 2026 Best of Tennessee Award winner. The recognition highlights the practice's commitment to compassionate, individualized neurological care for adult patients throughout Knoxville and the surrounding area.Tru NeuroCare provides comprehensive care for a wide range of adult neurological conditions. These include migraines and headaches, seizures and epilepsy, memory concerns, Parkinson's disease and tremor, and neuropathy. The practice also treats neck and back pain, dizziness, vertigo, and syncope. Patients with chronic migraine can receive Botox treatment, an FDA-approved option for long-term migraine reduction. Those recovering from a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) receive ongoing follow-up care. With on-site EEG, EMG, and nerve conduction studies, the practice brings advanced diagnostics and individualized treatment together under one roof.Located in the historic former Knox County Clerk's building on Old Cedar Bluff Road, Tru NeuroCare is built on a simple belief: great medicine begins with listening. Dr. Battineni and her team take time to understand each patient's history and symptoms before recommending a course of care. They explain conditions clearly and walk patients through their treatment options. Patients are encouraged to ask questions and take an active role in their own care. That philosophy is reflected in the practice's motto,“Caring with Passion.”“Being named a 2026 Best of Tennessee Award winner is a true honor for our entire team,” said Dr. Lalitha Battineni.“Neurological conditions can feel overwhelming, and our patients deserve time, clear answers, and a care team that genuinely listens. This recognition belongs to the patients and families who trust us with their care, and it inspires us to keep growing so we can serve even more of our community.”As Tru NeuroCare looks ahead, the practice remains focused on expanding access to timely, high-quality neurological care in Knoxville and the surrounding region. The 2026 Best of Tennessee Award reflects the trust patients have placed in Dr. Battineni and her team. It also reinforces the practice's commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care, one conversation at a time.For more information, click here.

Tru NeuroCare

Tru NeuroCare

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