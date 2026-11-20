Patrick Doval's“War of the Worlds,” a new rock single and music video inspired by H.G. Wells' classic science fiction novel, featuring drums by Pete Parada, former drummer of The Offspring.

Featuring drums by former The Offspring drummer Pete Parada, the new rock release draws inspiration from H.G. Wells' classic science fiction novel.

- Patrick Doval

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Doval Announces New Rock Single and Music Video“War of the Worlds,” Inspired by H.G. Wells' Classic Science Fiction Novel

Singer-songwriter and recording artist Patrick Doval returns with“War of the Worlds,” a powerful new rock single featuring drums by Pete Parada, former drummer of The Offspring, and mixed by Duncan Sparks.

Inspired by H.G. Wells' legendary 1898 science fiction novel "The War of the Worlds", the accompanying music video draws additional inspiration from the 1953 film adaptation and Steven Spielberg's 2005 interpretation. Doval brings his own creative vision to the iconic alien invasion story, paying homage to one of science fiction's most enduring works.

Driven by powerful rock instrumentation and thought-provoking songwriting,“War of the Worlds” explores themes of invasion, destruction, chaos, and humanity's struggle for survival. The music video translates these themes into Doval's own visual interpretation, drawing from the imaginative world of Wells' novel and its celebrated film adaptations.

The track features Pete Parada on drums, whose performance contributes to the song's driving rock sound. Mixing duties were handled by Duncan Sparks.

“War of the Worlds” follows Doval's recently released single and music video“Rocket to the Moon,” continuing a series of releases that showcase his songwriting, musical, and filmmaking talents.

Doval has released six albums, numerous singles, and more than 25 music videos throughout his career. His song“Crush” is featured in the end credits of the upcoming feature film "Wounds", directed by Ron Krauss and starring Paris Jackson, Jack Kilmer, and Eric Roberts.

With“War of the Worlds,” Patrick Doval reinterprets a landmark of science fiction through his own musical and visual perspective, transforming a classic tale of extraterrestrial invasion into a modern rock release.

“War of the Worlds” - Patrick Doval

Artist: Patrick Doval

Genre: Rock

Drums: Pete Parada

Mixing: Duncan Sparks

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Patrick Joseph Doval

Patrick Doval

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Patrick Doval –“War of the Worlds” (Official Music Video)

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Patrick Doval Releases New Rock Single and Music Video“War of the Worlds” News Provided By Patrick Doval November 20, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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