MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MORRISTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beauty's Haven Farm and Equine Rescue, Inc. has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner, a meaningful honor as the nonprofit celebrates 20 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, and providing sanctuary to equines in need.For two decades, Beauty's Haven has been known for taking in some of the most challenging cases, including seniors, special-needs equines, and those suffering from severe neglect or complex medical conditions. Each is treated as an individual and given the care, time, and opportunity needed to heal.The organization's mission grew from founder Theresa Batchelor's own life-changing experience. Following a spinal cord injury, an Arabian mare named Beauty became an important part of Theresa's recovery, giving her strength, hope, and a reason to keep moving forward. That bond inspired Beauty's Haven and the belief behind its tagline,“Where Life Begins, Again!”“Every equine that comes through our gates deserves to know kindness, love, and hope,” said Batchelor.“For 20 years, we have believed in giving them a chance, even when the odds are against them. We simply never give up.”The 2026 Best of Florida Award is especially meaningful because it recognizes not only the work of Beauty's Haven, but also the supporters, volunteers, donors, veterinarians, and friends who have made two decades of second chances possible. A celebration commemorating the 20-year anniversary will be held at the farm on October 3rd, 2026 and open to the public.Twenty years of believing. Twenty years of second chances. And still, we never give up!For more information, click here.

Beauty's Haven Farm and Equine Rescue, Inc.

Beauty's Haven Farm and Equine Rescue, Inc.

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Beauty's Haven Farm and Equine Rescue Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 20, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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