Warren County, NJ Cannabis Consumer Survey

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Cannabis Insider Hub reports a 4.88/5.00 rating for Dank Poet based on 142 evaluations in its 2026 Warren County and Northwest New Jersey survey.

- Chris Caruso, Founder and CEO, Dank Poet DispensaryWASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dank Poet Dispensary, a recreational cannabis dispensary in Washington, New Jersey, is listed as the No. 1 overall experience leader among qualifying dispensaries in Cannabis Insider Hub Research's 2026 Warren County NJ Cannabis Consumer Survey.According to the publisher's completed results page, Dank Poet received an Overall Experience rating of 4.88 out of 5.00, based on 142 qualifying evaluations. The study reports 315 qualifying respondents overall, with data collected from September 25 through October 1, 2026.The reported recognition places Dank Poet at the top of the study's qualifying comparison group and offers consumers an additional perspective when comparing dispensaries in Warren County and surrounding Northwest New Jersey communities. The recognition concerns the highest average Overall Experience rating within that survey sample.The survey examines several aspects of the shopping experience, including staff knowledge, product selection, store atmosphere, value, ease of shopping, and likelihood to recommend.For Dank Poet, the published recognition reflects the customer-focused environment the team works to create through education, approachable service, and community involvement.Dank Poet's Reported No. 1 Overall Experience Rating:The published 2026 Warren County NJ Cannabis Consumer Survey identifies Dank Poet as having the highest average Overall Experience rating among dispensaries meeting the study's minimum response requirements.The publisher also reports Dank Poet scores of 4.95/5.00 for Staff Knowledge & Helpfulness, 4.80/5.00 for Product Selection, 4.90/5.00 for Store Atmosphere, 4.90/5.00 for Ease of Shopping, and 4.95/5.00 for Likelihood to Recommend.Separately, the results page reports that 52 of 52 eligible multi-dispensary comparative respondents selected Dank Poet for their best overall experience, producing a reported direct-preference share of 100%. Under the methodology, that percentage uses eligible respondents who had personally visited Dank Poet and could therefore select it. It does not represent all 315 study respondents.The finding is relevant to consumers who have several options when choosing where to shop for cannabis in Warren County and Northwest New Jersey.Beyond pricing and product selection, the experience inside a dispensary can influence customer decisions. Helpful staff, a welcoming atmosphere, clear product information, and an easy shopping process all contribute to how customers evaluate a store.The survey framework was designed to examine these factors consistently across eligible businesses.For consumers researching the best dispensary in Warren County, NJ, the published findings provide an additional perspective alongside individual online reviews and personal recommendations, within the limits of the study.The complete published results are available through the 2026 Warren County NJ Cannabis Consumer Survey.A Customer Experience Built Around Washington and Community:Located in Washington, New Jersey, Dank Poet has developed its retail identity around cannabis education, creativity, personal connection, and community involvement.The dispensary's approach is reflected in the way it describes customers and staff.At Dank Poet, customers are called“Authors,” while budtenders are known as“Muses.”The concept recognizes that every customer brings different experiences, preferences, and questions. Store staff provide information and guidance to help customers explore their options in a comfortable environment.For first-time visitors, that may mean understanding different cannabis product categories. Returning customers may be interested in exploring new products or discussing their preferences with the team.The goal is to make cannabis shopping feel approachable rather than overwhelming.Dank Poet serves adults 21 and older in Washington, Warren County, and surrounding Northwest New Jersey communities.Whether customers arrive through a recommendation, visit while exploring the area, or search online for a dispensary near me, knowledgeable staff and a positive shopping experience can influence where they choose to return.The dispensary also emphasizes community relationships through its neighborhood-focused approach and local involvement.What the 2026 Warren County Survey Evaluated:Cannabis Insider Hub Research's survey considers seven areas of the dispensary experience:Overall ExperienceStaff Knowledge & HelpfulnessProduct SelectionStore AtmosphereValueEase of ShoppingLikelihood to RecommendUnder the published methodology, Overall Experience is measured separately from the secondary categories. Its rating represents the arithmetic mean of valid responses to the Overall Experience question, reported to two decimal places.The first six measures use a five-point scale ranging from Very Poor to Excellent. Likelihood to Recommend uses a separate five-point scale ranging from Not at All Likely to Extremely Likely.The direct-comparison preference question is analyzed separately from the individual business ratings. It is not combined with them to create a composite score.This distinction matters because the reported overall recognition concerns a specific customer-experience measure within the qualifying comparison group.Research Methodology and Scope:The 2026 Warren County NJ Cannabis Consumer Survey examines the experiences of adults who personally visited eligible licensed adult-use cannabis dispensaries serving Warren County and the surrounding Northwest New Jersey market.The methodology identifies Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Sussex counties within its regional scope. Its published comparison set lists Dank Poet in Washington, Aura Dispensary in Hackettstown, Jersey Cannabis Co. in Phillipsburg, High Street Dispensary in Clinton, and Harmony Dispensary in Mount Olive.The study therefore includes regional comparison businesses outside Warren County. The Warren County designation does not mean that every evaluated storefront is located within the county.Methodology Version 1.0 is dated September 25, 2026 and described by the publisher as finalized before data collection. The stated field period ran from September 25 through October 1, 2026.Qualifying respondents were required to be at least 21 years old, report personally visiting a licensed New Jersey adult-use dispensary within the previous 12 months, identify an eligible business they had visited, and complete the required questions.Participants who had visited one qualifying business evaluated that business. Those who had visited multiple qualifying businesses were randomly assigned one of the businesses they identified for detailed evaluation. Each qualifying respondent contributed no more than one primary dispensary evaluation.The methodology requires at least 300 qualifying primary evaluations for headline comparative results and at least 30 qualifying evaluations for an individual dispensary to receive a comparative rating. Warren County comparisons require at least three county businesses meeting that minimum. Regional comparisons require at least three qualifying businesses across at least two counties.The methodology lists Harmony Dispensary as having insufficient responses. Its 25 evaluations fall below the threshold for comparative rankings.The publisher's audit summary reports 342 submissions, 315 qualifying respondents, and 27 excluded or incomplete submissions. It identifies duplicate IP-hash flags or incomplete questionnaire steps as the principal reported reasons for those exclusions.The methodology states that suspicious-response flags require review and that unfavorable ratings alone are not grounds for exclusion.Participation was voluntary, and visits and experiences were self-reported. Recruitment sources, uneven geographic participation, different visit dates, and individual expectations may affect the findings.The results describe the qualifying survey sample and comparison group. They should not be treated as a universal assessment of every dispensary in Warren County or New Jersey. The methodology also cautions that descriptive averages do not by themselves establish statistical significance.The study's eligibility, scoring, sample thresholds, and reporting procedures are available through the 2026 Warren County NJ Cannabis Consumer Survey Methodology.Research Transparency and Disclosure:Cannabis Insider Hub Research is a research initiative published by CannabisInsiderHub and is not a separate legal entity.The publisher identifies Dank Poet as a participating business and states that the same eligibility, scoring, and exclusion rules apply to every business evaluated.Listed recruitment channels include Cannabis Insider Hub, organic search, email, social media, direct traffic, referrals, Dank Poet-controlled channels, other participating-business channels, and other documented sources.Under the methodology, if more than 50% of a business's qualifying primary evaluations originate from its own controlled channels, the publisher must examine the findings both with and without that subset before using a promotional superlative. If the conclusion materially changes, the methodology prohibits the corresponding superlative claim.The methodology also sets additional conditions for“Best,”“#1,” and similar designations, including qualifying direct-comparison preference results, sufficient comparative exposure, no tie, and an assessment of recruitment effects.The results page labels a material relationship with Dank Poet or another study participant as disclosed, but the study pages do not specify its nature. They also do not provide recruitment-source totals, sensitivity-analysis findings, or complete direct-comparison results for competing businesses.The recognition described in this release is therefore attributed to the publisher's reported findings. Those public pages do not independently establish that every condition for broader promotional superlatives was satisfied.More Than a Ranking:For Dank Poet, customer experience begins with everyday interactions.Whether someone is visiting a dispensary for the first time, asking about a product, or returning for another purchase, the team aims to provide an environment where customers feel welcome and comfortable exploring their options.The dispensary's Authors and Muses concept reflects that approach, placing individual preferences and helpful communication at the center of the shopping experience.Consumer feedback can provide a useful benchmark for understanding what customers value and identifying opportunities to improve.Dank Poet continues to focus on cannabis education, approachable service, and building lasting connections within the Washington community.About Dank Poet Dispensary:Dank Poet Dispensary is a licensed adult-use cannabis retailer located at 245 E Washington Ave, Washington, NJ 07882.Dank Poet offers cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, and other regulated products. Its retail approach emphasizes customer education, creativity, helpful guidance, and community involvement.

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Dank Poet Named No. 1 in Warren County, NJ Dispensary Survey News Provided By Do Better Inc November 20, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, World & Regional



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