ExpertPdf Anywhere, new in v22, converts HTML to PDF with Chromium on Windows, Linux, macOS, Docker and the cloud.

ExpertPdf Anywhere converts Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents to PDF, and PDF back to Word, Excel and PowerPoint, without Microsoft Office.

ExpertPdf v22 produces tagged PDF/UA, PDF/A and ZUGFeRD documents and signs PDFs with keys on tokens, HSMs or key services.

ExpertPdf Anywhere, new in v22: every ExpertPdf tool in one library for Windows, Linux and macOS, from HTML to PDF to Office documents to and from PDF.

- ExpertPdf teamBUCHAREST, ROMANIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ExpertPdf, a developer of HTML to PDF and PDF components for since 2007, today released version 22 of its components together with ExpertPdf Anywhere, a new cross-platform library with every ExpertPdf tool for Windows, Linux and macOS. The HTML to PDF Converter and the PDF Creator move to version 22.0, and the other PDF tools and the ExpertXLS Excel Library to version 10.0.HTML to PDF on Linux, macOS, Docker and the cloud. ExpertPdf Anywhere renders HTML with Chromium 154, the engine of the Chrome browser: HTML5, CSS3, web fonts and JavaScript, with selectable text, live links and embedded fonts in the PDF. The engine ships in the NuGet packages, so nothing is installed on the server, and on Linux no system package is needed. Linux containers run on the standard images with no extra packages and no special Docker options. The library runs on Windows x64 and x86, Linux x64 and ARM64, and macOS on Apple Silicon, and on Azure App Service, Azure Functions and Container Apps, AWS Lambda, Elastic Beanstalk, ECS and EKS, and Google Cloud Run; Alpine Linux converts through the ExpertPdf engine container. The engine runs inside the application and stays ready between conversions, eight conversions run at the same time by default, and the asynchronous methods take a cancellation token.Accessible and archivable documents. HTML pages, Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents can be converted to tagged, accessible PDF/UA-1 and PDF/UA-2 documents, and to PDF/A-1a, 1b, 2a, 2b, 2u, 3a, 3b, 3u, 4, 4e and 4f for long-term archiving. ZUGFeRD and Factur-X electronic invoices can be made from an HTML invoice.Word, Excel and PowerPoint to PDF, and back. ExpertPdf Anywhere converts Office documents without Microsoft Office, on every platform. Word documents (DOCX, DOC, RTF, templates, WordML, text, HTML and Markdown) keep their page setup, with bookmarks from the headings. Excel workbooks (XLSX, XLS, CSV and other formats) are printed sheet by sheet as Excel prints them, with options to fit a sheet on one page. PowerPoint presentations become slides, notes pages or handouts. In the other direction, PDF to Word writes editable DOCX, RTF, OpenDocument, HTML or Markdown documents, PDF to Excel turns the tables of a PDF into cells with typed numbers, amounts and dates, and PDF to PowerPoint makes a slide of each page.Every ExpertPdf tool in one library. Anywhere keeps the classes of the classic ExpertPdf components, in namespaces under ExpertPdf: HTML to image, the PDF Creator API, PDF merge, split and security, PDF to text, PDF to image and image extraction, and RTF to PDF. It adds digital signatures with long-term validation, signing with keys on smart cards, USB tokens, hardware security modules or key services, redaction, form filling, portfolios, page resizing, and editing the content of existing pages.The classic components move to 22.0. The Windows HTML to PDF Converter 22.0 adds a Chromium rendering engine (CEF 154) next to the Blink engine, now on Chromium 148, tagged PDF/UA-1 output, PDF/A-2 and PDF/A-3, a time limit for one conversion and asynchronous methods with cancellation. The PDF Creator 22.0 builds tables of contents with page numbers, tagged PDF/UA documents, PDF/A-2 and PDF/A-3 documents with associated files, and ZUGFeRD and Factur-X invoices. The PDF Viewer 10.0 is built on WebView2 and PDF, with no Adobe Reader, for Windows Forms, WPF, ASP and ASP Core, and the ExpertXLS Excel Library 10.0 adds conditional formatting with sparklines, AutoFilter and sorting, Excel tables, and find and replace.ExpertPdf Anywhere targets 8,.NET 10 and Standard 2.0, so it runs on 8 to 11 and on Framework 4.6.1 and later.Availability and pricing. ExpertPdf v22 is available now. ExpertPdf Anywhere is on NuGet as ExpertPdf, with a package for each platform, and the classic components are on NuGet and on the downloads page. ExpertPdf Anywhere licenses start at $700 for a single developer, and owners of an ExpertPdf Toolkit or ExpertComponents Toolkit Total license with a valid key get it for free. Every component can be tried in evaluation mode, and the online samples run every feature with their source code.More information:About ExpertPdfExpertPdf makes HTML to PDF and PDF components for developers: the HTML to PDF Converter, the PDF Creator, ExpertPdf Anywhere and a suite of PDF tools, used by thousands of companies since 2007. ExpertPdf is a product of Outside Software SRL, Bucharest, Romania.

ExpertPdf Team

Outside Software SRL

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ExpertPdf v22 Brings HTML to PDF for to Linux, macOS and Docker, and Converts Office Documents to and From PDF News Provided By Outside Software SRL November 20, 2026, 13:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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