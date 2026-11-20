Surface Masters Painting & Wallpaper Works

Family-owned Bergen County painter and wallpaper installer earns the BusinessRate ranking on verified Google review data after decades in the trade.

- Joe Lucca, Owner, Surface Masters Painting & WallpaperCLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surface Masters Painting & Wallpaper, a family-owned painting contractor at 790 Harvard Pl, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010, has been ranked the #1 painting company in Cliffside Park for 2026 by BusinessRate. The ranking uses verified Google review data, where the company holds a 5.0-star rating across 31 reviews. By that measure it is the best painting company in Cliffside Park and among the best painters in Bergen County by customer rating. Surface Masters serves homeowners and businesses across Bergen County and can be reached at (201) 500-7046.BusinessRate bases its rankings on verified Google review data, and the award is not a Google award. For Surface Masters, the top spot among Cliffside Park painting companies follows more than three decades of interior painting, exterior painting and wallpaper work in towns from Tenafly and Englewood to Cliffside Park.Owner Joe Lucca runs the business, and clients deal directly with the family crew rather than a call center or salesperson. The two lead painters are W-2 employees, not subcontractors."A ranking built on reviews means our own customers put us there," said Joe Lucca, owner of Surface Masters Painting & Wallpaper. "Every estimate is written and itemized, the same crew handles the job from start to finish, and the homeowner talks to me, not a call center. That is the whole business model."Interior and Exterior Painters Serving Bergen County, NJSurface Masters handles interior painting, exterior painting, full house painting, wallpaper installation, wallpaper removal and commercial painting. The crew works as interior painters in Bergen County, exterior house painters in Cliffside Park and a painting contractor for Englewood, Tenafly and the surrounding towns. Wallpaper is the other half of the business: the company both installs new wallpaper and removes old wallpaper.Consultations and written estimates are free, and every estimate is itemized so homeowners see exactly what is included before work begins. The company is licensed as a New Jersey Home Improvement Contractor, registration 13VH13614000, and is fully insured.Painting and Wallpaper Service AreaFrom Cliffside Park, Surface Masters serves Bergen County and roughly 70 municipalities within about 30 miles. Towns served include Cliffside Park, Tenafly, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Alpine, Cresskill, Demarest, Closter, Haworth, Franklin Lakes, Ridgewood, Wyckoff and Upper Saddle River. Homeowners can get driving directions to Surface Masters Painting & Wallpaper or view Surface Masters Painting & Wallpaper on Google Maps for photos, hours and reviews.Contacting Surface MastersProperty owners looking for a house painter in Cliffside Park, NJ or a wallpaper installer in Bergen County can request a free written estimate at njsurfacemasters, call (201) 500-7046, or email.... The office at 790 Harvard Pl, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 is open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.About Surface Masters Painting & WallpaperSurface Masters Painting & Wallpaper, registered as Surface Masters LLC, is a family-owned painting company based at 790 Harvard Pl, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010. Owned by Joe Lucca, the company provides interior, exterior and commercial painting along with wallpaper installation and removal across Bergen County, NJ. It is licensed (NJ HIC 13VH13614000) and insured, holds a 5.0-star Google rating, and was ranked the #1 painting company in Cliffside Park for 2026 by BusinessRate. Phone: (201) 500-7046. Website:

Joe Lucca

Surface Masters Painting & Wallpaper

+1 201-500-7046

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Surface Masters Painting & Wallpaper Ranked #1 Painting Company in Cliffside Park,NJ News Provided By Bloomview Growth November 20, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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